NHL Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for Mike Hoffman, Top Scoring Targets

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

For NHL teams that need to add a prolific offensive player, there should be quite a few available on the free-agent market this offseason.

Some of the potential options for teams should include Mike Hoffman, who leads the Florida Panthers in goals this season, former MVP Taylor Hall and Tyler Toffoli, a consistently strong offensive player. And there will likely be other under-the-radar targets who could potentially make a big impact for a new team.

Here are predictions for where these top scorers will land this offseason.

Mike Hoffman, LW

Two of the Panthers' top four points leaders this season are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, including Mike Hoffman, who ranks third on the team with 59 points (29 goals and 30 assists).

Hoffman will also be one of the top goal-scorers on the free-agent market, and there should be plenty of teams interested in the 30-year-old left winger. When the NHL was suspended, he was on pace to play at least 74 games for the sixth straight season, and he's tallied at least 48 points every year during that span.

It may not be possible for Florida to bring back both Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov. Both players are also 30 or older, so the Panthers may want to get younger on the wings moving forward.

One potential fit for Hoffman could be the Islanders, who have also been in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. They could get even better by adding a prolific scorer like Hoffman, so if they can make it work financially with the uncertain salary-cap situation, they should persuade him to join them for at least a couple seasons.

Prediction: Hoffman signs with Islanders

Taylor Hall, LW

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Although Taylor Hall hasn't quite repeated the success of his 2017-18 season, when he tallied 93 points (39 goals and 54 assists), he's had a bounce-back year. After playing only 33 games in 2018-19, Hall has 52 points (16 goals and 36 assists) in 65 games with the Devils and Coyotes.

Arizona was in a playoff spot when it acquired Hall in December and looked to end its postseason drought by adding the former Hart Trophy winner and finishing strong. Instead, the Coyotes struggled the past few months and were not in a playoff position when the league was suspended.

It's likely that Hall wants to play for a Stanley Cup contender, and that may not be the Coyotes in 2020-21. Plus, they've already got a lot of money going to other offensive players next year, such as Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller, and may decide to use their remaining funds to address other areas.

It would make sense for Hall to go to a team like the Avalanche, who are already one of the best teams in the Western Conference and could likely afford to add Hall to their already strong core. Hall should definitely have interest in playing for Colorado, so it's a fit that makes sense for both sides.

Prediction: Hall signs with Avalanche

Tyler Toffoli, RW

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Tyler Toffoli was on pace to record his first 50-point campaign since 2015-16 when the season was suspended. He also was amid a strong stretch after getting traded from the Kings to the Canucks in February, as he tallied 10 points (six goals and four assists) in 10 games with Vancouver.

If the 2019-20 season doesn't resume, then it's possible Toffoli's time with the Canucks is over as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. But there are reasons to believe that Toffoli could sign a new deal with Vancouver and be back there next season.

The Canucks acquired Toffoli when Brock Boeser went down with a rib injury. Boeser played only one game in his return before the season was suspended, so Vancouver hasn't gotten a great look at its offense with both Toffoli and Boeser in the mix.

So, the Canucks haven't seen the full potential of having both these players, but they likely know that Toffoli can continue to make an impact. Expect him to return to Vancouver and help it continue to be a playoff contender next season.

Prediction: Toffoli re-signs with Canucks