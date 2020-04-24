NFL Draft Grades 2020: Full Results, Analysis and Reaction from Round 1

Handout/Getty Images

It may not have been business as usual, but the NFL and ESPN delivered a 2020 NFL draft broadcast on Thursday night that won't soon be forgotten.

There were always going to be two storylines to follow in this year's draft: the actual wheeling and dealing (of which there was not much) of picks and, of course, the virtual nature of this year's event.

Once set to be the NFL's most dramatic production ever, set in Las Vegas with the selections taking a gondola to the floating stage, the pomp and circumstance quickly fizzled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to host a large gathering or even bring prospects together in one central location, the NFL pivoted to producing the league's first-ever remote draft, with ESPN coordinating more than 600 live feeds of general managers, coaches, prospects, college coaches, analysts and more.

The broadcast had cameras embedded with 58 prospects, providing a fly-on-the-wall, behind-the-scenes look into their home and family lives. Team personnel were often pictured with their children over their shoulders, sharing an undoubtedly unforgettable experience with their parents.

Despite the novel format of this year's draft, there were very few shockers throughout the first 32 selections, with most teams taking players they've been frequently linked to for weeks. Let's take a closer look at what went down during Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft.

Round 1 Analysis and Reaction

The run on signal-callers started early. The Cincinnati Bengals, as expected, scooped up reigning Heisman Trophy winner, LSU's Joe Burrow, at No. 1 overall. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, weren't far behind, selecting Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert

According to the ESPN broadcast, this year marks the first time since 1967 three quarterbacks were taken in the first six selections.

Given all the myriad combinations of ways the technology could have gone awry on Thursday night, the broadcast was remarkably smooth. Among the talent, there were some moments of confusion and dead air, but no picks were delayed and all time clocks were honored.

Not all of the night's gaffes were technological in nature. Twitter was surprised to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell whiff on his attempt to pronounce Tagovailoa's name:

The Las Vegas Raiders made some noise when, at No. 12 overall, they took the first wideout off the board in Alabama's Henry Ruggs III. Some were surprised that they left Oklahaoma's CeeDee Lamb on the board, but the Raiders were reportedly enamored of Ruggs' speed.

And Las Vegas' second pick, Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, was by many accounts a reach.

Speaking of the Raiders' board, if anyone was curious about who else the Raiders had ranked highly, when the cameras cut to Jon Gruden's home, his whiteboard was on display for the world to see.

Knowing Gruden, though, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if he knowingly planted a decoy whiteboard to throw off the scent. Who would put it past him?

Without a doubt, however, the stunner of the night was Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst moving up four spots from No. 30 overall to No. 26 to select Utah State's Jordan Love, by all indications Aaron Rodgers' new heir apparent.

While it's true that, 15 years ago, former general manager Ted Thompson selected Rodgers to eventually replace Brett Favre, Rodgers, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, plummeted down the board until Thompson had no choice but to break his fall. For Gutekunst to trade up to select Rodgers' replacement sent shockwaves around the NFL.

Best Picks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cincinnati: QB Joe Burrow, LSU. The Cincinnati Bengals surprised precisely no one when they selected Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall, and perhaps it's redundant to award them praise for making the obvious choice. But there's no denying that landing one of the most exciting, pro-ready recent quarterback prospects in recent memory has set the Bengals up for a franchise resurgence. Burrow led the nation in multiple categories: passing yards (5,671), total offense (6,039 yards) and completion percentage (76.3). He also set an NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes (15 starts). Running LSU's complex, pro-style offense flawlessly, he's prepared to take the wheel at the NFL level. Grade: A+

Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State. Yet again, how much credit can a team really solicit for doing the right thing? In a draft class without Joe Burrow, Chase Young is an inarguable No. 1 overall pick. Young finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019, racking up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes. The fact that pass-rusher wasn't even a glaring need for Washington actually makes this pick more laudable, because it means the franchise understands the value of taking the best available player and has the discipline to actually go ahead and do it. Young joining up with Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat is a fearsome prospect, indeed. Grade: A

Denver: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama. The beauty of the Broncos' selection of Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall is that they got one of the best receivers in this draft, and arguably the best route-runner...without having to do anything but stand their ground. A second straight first-team all-conference nod this past season was Jeudy's reward for posting some of the best numbers in the country, leading his team with 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 times touchdowns. Denver could have gotten antsy and tried to trade up, the instead the franchise was rewarded for its patience and now has a bonafide stud to pair with Courtland Sutton. Grade: A