Blake Snell, Bo Bichette Earn Dominant Wins in MLB: The Show Players League

Blake Snell, Bo Bichette Earn Dominant Wins in MLB: The Show Players LeagueApril 24, 2020
MLB The Show Players League continued growing on Thursday with two games showcased on ESPN2 in a first for the virtual tournament.
Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox faced off against Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays, while Toronto's Bo Bichette and Minnesota's Trevor May battled in the second leg of the doubleheader. Giolito and May probably wished their games weren't highlighted.
The two American League Central teams were dealt blowout losses as Snell won, 9-2, before Bichette notched an 8-1 victory of his own.
To make matters worse, Giolito was pitching with himself in the game when Snell began to tee off.
"Hit the showers, loser," The White Sox ace yelled at his virtual representation as he pulled him from the game.
As May was falling apart in his matchup, he joked it'd be a bad look if he, as commissioner of the virtual league, wound up winning the first iteration of the tournament.
Here's how the rest of the day's action finished up:
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (12-4)
at Smith Jr. (BAL): 4-3 Win
vs. Happ (CHC): 7-3 Win
at Luzardo (OAK): 2-1 Loss
at May (MIN): 8-1 Win
Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (9-10)
at McCullers Jr. (HOU): 1-0 Loss
vs. Duplantier (ARI): 2-0 Win
at Lux (LAD): 1-0 Loss
Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks (10-9)
vs. Lux (LAD): 4-3 Win
at Carpenter (STL): 2-0 Loss
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU): 5-1 Win
Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (4-14)
at Phillips (KC): 3-0 Win
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD): 5-2 Loss
at Gallo (TEX): 1-0 Loss
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL): 5-1 Loss
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (19-4)
at McNeil (NYM): 9-2 Win
vs. Phillips (KC): 5-2 Loss
vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 1-0 Win
Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox (14-8)
vs. Luzardo (OAK): 6-0 Loss
at Tatis Jr. (SD): 7-5 Win
vs. May (MIN): 4-3 Loss
Céspedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
Lucas Giolito hitting a go-ahead grand slam against Fernando Tatis Jr. and celebrating with a "I can't be screaming, I got the cat back there" (he's fostering a cat) is extremely on brand (also @jasonbenetti on the call) https://t.co/hMKrcY5LgV https://t.co/oojwrrqkQd
vs. Snell (TB): 9-2 Loss
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (9-9)
at Luzardo (OAK): 4-2 Win
at Bichette (TOR): 7-3 Loss
Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (12-8)
vs. Happ (CHC): 4-2 Loss
at Giolito (CWS): 6-0 Win
vs. McNeil (NYM): 4-3 Win
at Tatis Jr. (SD): 3-1 Loss
vs. Bichette (TOR): 2-1 Win
Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers (16-6)
at Duplantier (ARI): 4-3 Loss
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU): 2-1 Win
vs. Carpenter (STL): 1-0 Win
Trevor May, Minnesota Twins (12-9)
vs. McNeil (NYM): 3-0 Loss
at Phillips (KC): 4-3 Win
at Giolito (CWS): 4-3 Win
vs Bo Bichette (TOR): 8-1 Loss
Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (9-13)
vs. Carpenter (STL): 1-0 Win
at Lux. (LAD): 2-1 Loss
at Duplantier (ARI): 5-1 Loss
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (15-6)
vs. Gallo (TEX): 9-2 Loss
at May (MIN): 3-0 Win
at Luzardo (OAK): 4-3 Loss
Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (11-12)
vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 4-2 Loss
at Gallo (TEX): 5-2 Win
vs. May (MIN): 2-1 Win
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (15-7)
at Edwards Jr. (SEA): 3-1 Win
vs. Giolito (CWS): 7-5 Loss
vs. Luzardo (OAK): 3-1 Win
Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays (14-3)
at Giolito (CWS): 9-2 Win
The biggest matchup of the evening of the evening wasn't immune to a blowout, either. League leader Joey Gallo demolished fourth-place Jeff McNeil, 9-2, in what should be a playoff preview.
Heading into Friday's slate, Gallo, Snell, Gavin Lux, McNeil, Fernando Tatis Jr., Bichette, Giolito and Dwight Smith Jr. are all still in prime position to make the postseason, but Bichette, Giolito and Smith Jr. still have plenty of work to do.
Sixth place and 12th place are currently separated by 1.5 games in the standings as Amir Garrett, May and Tommy Kahnle are still looking to become one of the eight teams to advance to the playoffs.
The league resumes at 9 p.m. ET with Snell, Kahnle and Garrett among those in action. All games are streaming live on Twitch.
