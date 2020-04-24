Blake Snell, Bo Bichette Earn Dominant Wins in MLB: The Show Players League

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

MLB The Show Players League continued growing on Thursday with two games showcased on ESPN2 in a first for the virtual tournament.

Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox faced off against Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays, while Toronto's Bo Bichette and Minnesota's Trevor May battled in the second leg of the doubleheader. Giolito and May probably wished their games weren't highlighted.

The two American League Central teams were dealt blowout losses as Snell won, 9-2, before Bichette notched an 8-1 victory of his own.

To make matters worse, Giolito was pitching with himself in the game when Snell began to tee off.

"Hit the showers, loser," The White Sox ace yelled at his virtual representation as he pulled him from the game.

As May was falling apart in his matchup, he joked it'd be a bad look if he, as commissioner of the virtual league, wound up winning the first iteration of the tournament.

Here's how the rest of the day's action finished up:

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (12-4)

at Smith Jr. (BAL): 4-3 Win

vs. Happ (CHC): 7-3 Win

at Luzardo (OAK): 2-1 Loss

at May (MIN): 8-1 Win

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (9-10)

at McCullers Jr. (HOU): 1-0 Loss

vs. Duplantier (ARI): 2-0 Win

at Lux (LAD): 1-0 Loss

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks (10-9)

vs. Lux (LAD): 4-3 Win

at Carpenter (STL): 2-0 Loss

vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU): 5-1 Win

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (4-14)

at Phillips (KC): 3-0 Win

vs. Tatis Jr. (SD): 5-2 Loss

at Gallo (TEX): 1-0 Loss

vs. Smith Jr. (BAL): 5-1 Loss

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (19-4)

at McNeil (NYM): 9-2 Win

vs. Phillips (KC): 5-2 Loss

vs. Edwards Jr. (SEA): 1-0 Win

Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox (14-8)

vs. Luzardo (OAK): 6-0 Loss

at Tatis Jr. (SD): 7-5 Win

vs. May (MIN): 4-3 Loss

vs. Snell (TB): 9-2 Loss

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (9-9)

at Luzardo (OAK): 4-2 Win

at Bichette (TOR): 7-3 Loss

Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (12-8)