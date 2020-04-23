Ed Orgeron on Netflix's Tiger King: Joe Burrow Is the 'Only' Tiger King

Ed Orgeron on Netflix's Tiger King: Joe Burrow Is the 'Only' Tiger KingApril 23, 2020
LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron prefers Joe Burrow to Joe Exotic.
The reigning national champion head coach was asked by ESPN's Rece Davis whether he has watched the viral Netflix series Tiger King, and he clarified that his former quarterback is the "only" Tiger King:
Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night. There has already been Tiger King-related merch made under the assumption the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be a Bengal:
The 23-year-old Ohio native was undisputedly the king of college football last year:
SEC Network @SECNetwork
.@Joe_Burrow10 had one of the greatest seasons in college football history. ▫️Heisman ▫️SEC Championship ▫️National Championship ▫️First 15-0 season in SEC history ▫️Most Pass TD in a season in FBS history (60) ▫️Most TD responsible for in a season in FBS history (65) https://t.co/jJ5ge9MGcr
If Cincinnati takes Burrow, he will become the franchise's first opening-round quarterback since Carson Palmer was taken No. 1 overall in 2003.
The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Redskins Won’t Trade 2nd Pick
Washington will stay at No. 2 in the draft after receiving potential trade calls (Rapoport)