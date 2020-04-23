Ed Orgeron on Netflix's Tiger King: Joe Burrow Is the 'Only' Tiger King

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron prefers Joe Burrow to Joe Exotic.

The reigning national champion head coach was asked by ESPN's Rece Davis whether he has watched the viral Netflix series Tiger King, and he clarified that his former quarterback is the "only" Tiger King:

Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night. There has already been Tiger King-related merch made under the assumption the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be a Bengal:

The 23-year-old Ohio native was undisputedly the king of college football last year:

If Cincinnati takes Burrow, he will become the franchise's first opening-round quarterback since Carson Palmer was taken No. 1 overall in 2003.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.