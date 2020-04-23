Joe Burrow Will Turn Bengals into 'Championship Football Team,' Says Ed Orgeron

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 23, 2020

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, right, and head coach Ed Orgeron pose for a photo after Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)
Jason Szenes/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night. That hasn't stopped his college coach from hyping him up. 

Speaking on ESPN, LSU's Ed Orgeron said he believes Burrow will turn the Cincinnati Bengals "into a championship football team" if they select him when the draft kicks off. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout's predictions for every pick ahead of the 2020 NFL draft 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    HOU Wants to Trade Up Tonight

    Bill O’Brien and the Texans have called some teams in hopes of acquiring a first-round pick (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HOU Wants to Trade Up Tonight

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Tom already talking trash ahead of The Match in his latest IG post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow: Don’t Judge My Hair 🤣

    Projected No. 1 pick tweets that ‘nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight' with 'none of the barbershops open’ 📸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow: Don’t Judge My Hair 🤣

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report