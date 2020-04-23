Joe Burrow Will Turn Bengals into 'Championship Football Team,' Says Ed Orgeron

Jason Szenes/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is a virtual lock to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night. That hasn't stopped his college coach from hyping him up.

Speaking on ESPN, LSU's Ed Orgeron said he believes Burrow will turn the Cincinnati Bengals "into a championship football team" if they select him when the draft kicks off.

