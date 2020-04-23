Report: 49ers 'Open' to Trading No. 13 Pick in NFL Draft After Several Inquiries

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: General managers John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** John Lynch
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have received interest in the No. 13 overall selection in the NFL draft and are "open to moving the pick," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Niners acquired the pick when they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

The advantage for San Francisco is that it approaches the draft without any glaring weaknesses on its roster.

A replacement for Buckner is a priority, but the team's strength along the defensive line allows general manager John Lynch some latitude in terms of where he identifies potential targets.

And Lynch would probably be thrilled to trade back since he has dealt away so many picks to capitalize on the franchise's championship window. The 49ers have two first-rounders (No. 13 and 31) but have to wait until the fifth round before they're back on the clock.

San Francisco gave up a second-rounder to get Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs. Third- and fourth-round picks were the Denver Broncos' asking price for Emmanuel Sanders. The Niners got a fifth-rounder from that deal as well.

Lynch also has to consider the fact he'll be unable to keep this entire roster together. Richard Sherman, Kendrick Bourne, Matt Brieda, Jaquiski Tartt and George Kittle are all free agents in 2021.

The front office will have to make some tough decisions in the near future and, as it did with the Buckner trade, identify which veterans it's willing to jettison. Continuing to build through the draft somewhat would allow Lynch a little more salary cap flexibility.

