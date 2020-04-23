Bill O'Brien, Texans Reportedly Making Calls About Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Houston Texans do not have a first-round pick in Thursday's NFL draft, but they would reportedly like to change that.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, "the Texans have called some teams to trade up into the first round."

As of now, Houston does not pick until the second round with the No. 40 overall selection.

A trade into the first round would be the latest move in a busy offseason for the Texans. Russini noted head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien is "never scared to make a trade," as he has demonstrated recently.

Field Yates of ESPN noted on April 9 that the AFC South team has traded away 12 combined players and picks and acquired 15 combined players and picks since August 31.

Perhaps no move was more notable than trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2021. That No. 40 overall pick Houston owns once belonged to the Cardinals.

O'Brien then addressed the new wide receiver hole by trading a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

There has been plenty of reshuffling for a team that is coming off two straight AFC South crowns, but logic would dictate the front office has its eyes on a player or position of interest if it is considering trading into the first round.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Texans to select Michigan pass-rusher Josh Uche with the No. 40 pick in his latest mock draft.