Ravens' Marquise Brown, Snoop Dogg Advance in ESPN's Madden NFL 20 Tournament

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Snoop Dogg and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown each moved on in their Madden Celebrity Tournament matchups Thursday.

How they did so was wildly different.

While Brown pummeled Melvin Gordon to the point he essentially ran out the clock in the second half, Snoop needed some clutch second-half play to hold on to his lead over Daniel Cormier.

Let's start off with Brown, who was never in any danger of losing in a 40-0 win over Gordon's Chargers. Brown carried a 37-0 lead into halftime off a series of turnovers from Gordon and all-around brilliance by Lamar Jackson before slowing things down after the break.

The Ravens wideout did, however, end the game with a very important and time-tested sign of video game disrespect. Holding the ball as time ticked down in the fourth quarter, Brown called a timeout with one second remaining to kick a short field goal and finalize the score.

Brown is looking like the favorite in the tournament after roughing up Brown and rapper YG in his first two games.

Snoop's 49ers never trailed against Cormier's Saints in a 27-13 victory, but it was a far more competitive contest. Snoop led 13-0 at halftime, but Cormier came back with an early second-half touchdown to get it back within a score.

The 49ers responded with a lengthy drive on the ground that took up time and put them ahead 20-6—right until Cormier struck quickly again to put Snoop in a place to have to ice things out on the ground. Luckily, Snoop's team pulled it out with his smart stretch-run strategy.