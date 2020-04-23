Lions GM, Coach Reportedly Clashing over Drafting Jeff Okudah or Derrick Brown

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn addresses the media in his annual pre-draft news conference in Allen Park, Mich. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and there is reportedly disagreement about what to do with the selection Thursday.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, general manager Bob Quinn wants to pick Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, while head coach Matt Patricia wants his team to take Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown

Though the team could trade down, Jones reported Detroit won't move beyond the No. 6 pick.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Lions have been one of the most aggressive teams looking to move down, but "they may not have any takers."

If the team does stay put at No. 3, it's very likely the squad tries to upgrade defensively after giving up the second-most yards in the NFL last season. Patricia's defensive background also likely puts pressure on him to turn things around on that side of the ball.

Both Okudah and Brown could be early difference-makers who are ranked in the top 10 of the class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Okudah could be especially valuable for the Lions after trading away veteran cornerback Darius Slay this offseason, but the Lions have focused on rebuilding the front seven while adding Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins Sr. and others.

Video Play Button

With the first two picks of the draft considered near-locks with Joe Burrow and Chase Young, there will be a lot of drama surrounding the Lions at No. 3.

