Report: Chargers Discussed Trade with 'At Least 1 Team' in Top 5 of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have spoken to at least one team in the top five of the 2020 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added that the Detroit Lions, who pick third, "have talked to several teams today."

The Chargers, who pick sixth in Thursday's event, would perhaps look to leapfrog the Miami Dolphins at No. 5. In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Miami would select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Los Angeles would follow with Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

