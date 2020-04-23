Joe Burrow: Nobody 'Make Fun' of Hair During Draft; No 'Barbershops Are Open'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Joe Burrow #QB02 of the LSU Tigers speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Joe Burrow
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Thursday should be a night to remember for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, as he's the heavy favorite to be selected first overall in the 2020 NFL draft. However, the Heisman Trophy winner appears to be bracing to get roasted on social media.

Burrow hinted his hairstyle may not be up to par for the event:

The Tigers star said on The Big Podcast with Shaq (h/t CBSSports.com's Bryan DeArdo) he's planning on being at home with his family in Athens, Ohio, to watch the draft.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first issued a stay-at-home order March 22 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Four days earlier, DeWine ordered the indefinite closure of selected businesses, including barbershops and salons.

So if Burrow has long flowing locks, that's why.

