Joe Burrow: Nobody 'Make Fun' of Hair During Draft; No 'Barbershops Are Open'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Thursday should be a night to remember for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, as he's the heavy favorite to be selected first overall in the 2020 NFL draft. However, the Heisman Trophy winner appears to be bracing to get roasted on social media.

Burrow hinted his hairstyle may not be up to par for the event:

The Tigers star said on The Big Podcast with Shaq (h/t CBSSports.com's Bryan DeArdo) he's planning on being at home with his family in Athens, Ohio, to watch the draft.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first issued a stay-at-home order March 22 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Four days earlier, DeWine ordered the indefinite closure of selected businesses, including barbershops and salons.

So if Burrow has long flowing locks, that's why.