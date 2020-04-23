49ers Trade Rumors: Marquise Goodwin Deal 'Could Happen Today'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed the team is trying to find a trade partner for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin heading into the 2020 NFL draft, which starts Thursday night.

"We're trying to find Marquise a good home," Lynch told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "That is something that could happen today."

Goodwin has two seasons left on his three-year, $19.25 million contract with the Niners.

A trade or release with a post-June 1 designation would save the front office $4.3 million under the 2020 salary cap. That would be some welcome financial flexibility for San Francisco, which has an estimated $11.9 million in cap space and seven draft picks to pay, including two first-rounders.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the 49ers have given Goodwin's representatives permission to discuss a reworked contract with interested teams to help facilitate a trade.

The 29-year-old Texas native enjoyed his best statistical season in 2017, his first year with the Niners, when he recorded 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Injuries have been a factor dating back to his time with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft, and his performance has dipped over the last two years in San Francisco. He was placed on injured reserve in December because of ankle and knee injuries.

Goodwin tallied just 12 receptions for 186 yards and one score across nine games in 2019.

The 49ers are unlikely to get more than a late-round draft pick in exchange for the speedster, but he could represent high-upside depth for a team that seeks wideout upgrades.