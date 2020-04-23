Dolphins Rumors: MIA Wants Lions' No. 3 Pick to Trade for Bengals' No. 1 Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly trying to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft from the Detroit Lions in an effort to use it in an offer for the No. 1 overall pick currently owned by the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins want to acquire the third overall pick without giving up their No. 5 overall pick. Miami would then offer Nos. 3 and 5 to the Bengals for No. 1 so they could move up and likely select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Dolphins have called the Bengals multiple times over the past couple of weeks about the No. 1 overall pick, but the Bengals told them in "no uncertain terms" that they want to keep the pick.

Miami owns more capital in this year's draft than any other team with 14 picks. That includes three first-round selections (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and two choices in the second round (Nos. 39 and 56).

It seems unlikely that the Dolphins will be able to land the No. 3 overall pick without giving up No. 5. Perhaps the Lions will consider it if Miami offers Nos. 18, 26, 39 and 56, but Detroit would be passing up the opportunity to take a potential game-changer on defense like Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Thursday that the Lions do want to trade down but would prefer to only move down two or three spots, which suggests they would want Miami's No. 5 overall pick.

There is little doubt that the Dolphins will come out of the draft with a quarterback, and their efforts to get to No. 1 likely mean that Burrow is their preferred target. If the Bengals have made up their mind about taking Burrow, however, Miami will be left to choose between Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

As attractive as it could be to land two top-five picks to use on a quarterback like Tua or Herbert and an elite player at a different position, passing up the chance to take Burrow and then watching him thrive in Miami would be heartbreaking for the Bengals and their fans.

Making such a trade would be worth it for the Dolphins if Burrow becomes a superstar quarterback, but they are also a team with plenty of holes on both sides of the ball, so keeping all of their picks and plugging those holes may be the best course of action.

The point is moot if the Bengals are unwilling to budge, and unless Miami can get an assurance from Cincinnati that it would take Nos. 3 and 5 for No. 1, a trade between the Dolphins and Lions probably won't even get off the ground.

The picture will become clearer for all three teams Thursday night when the first round of the 2020 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.