Video: Roger Goodell Shows off Basement Setup Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Welcome to an episode of NFL Draft Cribs, starring commissioner Roger Goodell.

The commish took us behind the scenes of his socially distanced NFL draft room ahead of Thursday night's festivities, featuring several monitors and draft cards ready to be filled out:

Goodell said there will be two people at his home, an ESPN coordinator and camera man, each kept at a safe distance. Everything else will be done virtually, with Goodell connecting to the 32 teams via teleconference.

As far as Goodell's "man cave" goes, shoutout to that insanely comfortable looking chair. There is also nothing more quintessentially Goodell than having an NFL pillow perfectly placed for comfort.

Also, props to Goodell for getting all the sponsor names slipped in; Bose and Microsoft Surface likely appreciate the shoutout and Goodell's commitment to NFL-sponsored branding.

