Charley Casserly 2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Justin Herbert Falls out of Top 15

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

It's possible, if not likely, one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2020 draft winds up free-falling Thursday night.

Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly is betting on it being Justin Herbert. The NFL Network analyst released his final mock draft Thursday morning, which sees Herbert falling all the way to No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert could be in play as early as No. 5 to the Dolphins. In his mock, Casserly has Miami trading up to No. 3 not for a quarterback but instead for offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

