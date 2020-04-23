Charley Casserly 2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Justin Herbert Falls out of Top 15

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Quarterback Justin Herbert works out during Oregon's football pro day in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Collin Andrew)
Collin Andrew/Associated Press

It's possible, if not likely, one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2020 draft winds up free-falling Thursday night. 

Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly is betting on it being Justin Herbert. The NFL Network analyst released his final mock draft Thursday morning, which sees Herbert falling all the way to No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert could be in play as early as No. 5 to the Dolphins. In his mock, Casserly has Miami trading up to No. 3 not for a quarterback but instead for offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Trade for No. 3 Heating Up 👀

    Lions have 'engaged with multiple teams' on moving out of No. 3, with talks 'heating up' over last 24 hours (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trade for No. 3 Heating Up 👀

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his final rankings before the draft Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Trent Williams Trade Could Shake Up the Draft

    How an NFL vet could completely change the draft's top 15 picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trent Williams Trade Could Shake Up the Draft

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief...and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report