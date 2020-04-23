Raiders Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa to Vegas Has Generated 'A Lot' of Predraft Buzz

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders do not pick until the No. 12 selection in Thursday's NFL draft, but there has reportedly been "buzz" that they could land Tua Tagovailoa, one of the top quarterbacks available.

Peter Schrager of NFL.com wrote Thursday he has "been hearing a lot of Tua-to-Vegas buzz the last few days," even though he projected the Raiders to select Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in his final mock draft. While Tagovailoa may not be available by the 12th pick, he could become a franchise quarterback to build around for years to come.

