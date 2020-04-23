Todd McShay 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Final Rankings Released Before Round 1

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young took the top spot on the final big board from ESPN's Todd McShay before the 2020 NFL draft, which kicks off with the first round Thursday night.

Young received a grade of 95 from McShay, who listed 300 players on his board. Here's a look at the top 10:

Chase Young (DE, Ohio State, 95) Joe Burrow (QB, LSU, 94) Derrick Brown (DT, Auburn, 94) Isaiah Simmons (OLB, Clemson, 94) Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State, 94) Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama, 94) Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama, 93) Jedrick Wills Jr. (OT, Alabama, 93) Javon Kinlaw (DT, South Carolina, 92) CeeDee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma, 92)

