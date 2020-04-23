Todd McShay 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Final Rankings Released Before Round 1

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young took the top spot on the final big board from ESPN's Todd McShay before the 2020 NFL draft, which kicks off with the first round Thursday night.

Young received a grade of 95 from McShay, who listed 300 players on his board. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Chase Young (DE, Ohio State, 95)
  2. Joe Burrow (QB, LSU, 94)
  3. Derrick Brown (DT, Auburn, 94)
  4. Isaiah Simmons (OLB, Clemson, 94)
  5. Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State, 94)
  6. Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama, 94)
  7. Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama, 93)
  8. Jedrick Wills Jr. (OT, Alabama, 93)
  9. Javon Kinlaw (DT, South Carolina, 92)
  10. CeeDee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma, 92)

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his final rankings before the draft Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief...and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Burrow Says He Could Play in the NBA 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Burrow Says He Could Play in the NBA 👀

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Talks Comeback

    ▪ Said Brady lured him to Tampa ▪ Called Belichick best coach of all time ▪ Tap in for full comments ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Talks Comeback

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report