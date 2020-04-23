Saints GM Mickey Loomis 'Not Afraid to Pull That Trigger,' Take QB in NFL Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear entering the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday that selecting a quarterback to grow behind Drew Brees is a possibility.

Speaking to John DeShazier of the Saints' official website, Loomis discussed his philosophy on taking a signal-caller:

"I think that any time you have a chance to get a quality quarterback prospect, regardless of your quarterback situation, you'd like to take advantage of that. For us, it hasn't come. There hasn't been the match where we're picking with a prospect that we really like. Our approach is exactly the same this year: If there's someone there that we really like and have a vision for at the time we're picking, then we're not afraid to pull that trigger."

Brees signed a two-year deal to return to the Saints this offseason, but he is in the twilight of his career at 41 years of age. Because of that, finding an heir apparent in the 2020 draft should be a top priority for New Orleans.

New Orleans owns the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the draft, and there could still be some talented quarterback prospects on the board at that point, although trading up may also be a possibility.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.