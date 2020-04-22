Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Browns in Talks with Redskins; Jets, Bucs Unlikely

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins appear intent on trading offensive tackle Trent Williams, and the Cleveland Browns are reportedly in the driver's seat.

Per Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, "there are definite discussions going on with the Cleveland Browns regarding trading Trent Williams."

Donaldson also noted that the New York Jets are "highly unlikely" to be involved and that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not in the race because of a lack of cap space.

