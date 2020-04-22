Gary Bettman Says 4-City NHL Restart, Draft During Season Discussed

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NHL is exploring a number of scenarios for bringing hockey back and resuming the 2019-20 season, including a four-city plan with three games per day and holding the NHL draft before the season ends.

"Anything we're considering doing starts with health and well-being, whether it's the players or other personnel or fans or the community at large. Everybody is going through a tough time," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Ron MacLean during Canada's In Conversation program (h/t Greg Wyshynski of ESPN). "We're hopeful that by doing the right things in the short term, that we're able to come back and hopefully complete this season on some basis that is fair and has integrity."

Per Wyshynski, reports have suggested that three of the sites being considering are the arenas for the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild. Bettman said choosing the arenas "won't necessarily be divisionally based" and that they could be located anywhere that "isn't a hot spot."

The NHL has also abandoned the idea of playing at neutral sites.

Bettman said the assumption at this time is that fans won't be present at games and that the "medical people and the government leaders" will dictate when fans can return.

"I've seen a lot of polling on that. I think there'll be some social distancing for a while," he said. "I think there'll be masks, Purell, lots of things."

As for the draft, the league is discussing the possibility of holding it in June.

"It was a trial balloon. No decision has been made," Bettman said. "But as I said when we were getting feedback, we don't live in a world of perfect anymore. We're going to have to make adjustments. Ideally, from our standpoint would be if we can complete the regular season, even if it's on a centralized basis, and then go into the playoffs that we normally play them."

If the league decides to expand the postseason field given the unique circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, Bettman noted that it would institute rules that wouldn't allow the Stanley Cup winner to also win the draft lottery.