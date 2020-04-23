Jeff McNeil, Dwight Smith Jr. Chase Top Seed in MLB The Show Players League

Jeff McNeil, Dwight Smith Jr. Chase Top Seed in MLB The Show Players LeagueApril 23, 2020
The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil and Baltimore Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. took sizable steps toward making the postseason in the MLB The Show Players League on Wednesday night.
Smith went 2-1 with wins over Lance McCullers Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr., tying McNeil's record and sitting just three wins back of Joey Gallo for first place overall. Wednesday's action produced mixed results across the board, but those few wins among playoff contenders are vital, especially with 10 teams within three games back of the eighth and final playoff spot.
As the regular season moves into the final third of the 29-game round-robin schedule, there's hardly any room for error among postseason hopefuls.
Here's how things stand after Wednesday's action:
Amir Garrett, Cincinnati Reds (12-8)
vs. Soto (WSH): 6-4 Loss
at Tucker (PIT): 7-5 Win
at Hoskins (PHI): 4-0 Loss
vs. Stanek (MIA): 1-0 Win
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (10-9)
vs. Buttrey (LAA): 2-1 Win
at McNeil (NYM): 6-0 Loss
at Hoskins (PHI): 4-1 Win
Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (10-13)
vs. McNeil (NYM): 9-0 Loss
vs. Santana (CLE): 3-1 Loss
vs. Garrett (CIN): 4-0 Win
at Hader (MIL): 4-1 Loss
Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (8-11)
at Santana (CLE): 6-3 Win
at Tatis Jr. (SD): 3-0 Loss
vs. Smith Jr. (BAL): 4-0 Loss
vs. Phillips (KC): 7-4 Loss
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (14-4)
at Hoskins (PHI): 9-0 Win
vs. Hader (MIL): 6-0 Win
vs. Buttrey (LAA): 3-2 Loss
vs. Santana (CLE): 5-4 Win
Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (9-11)
at Smith Jr. (BAL): 3-2 Win
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD): 10-7 Loss
at McCullers Jr. (HOU): 7-4 Win
vs. Stanek (MIA): 4-2 Loss
Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (3-14)
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU): 6-3 Loss
at Hoskins (PHI): 3-1 Win
at McNeil (NYM): 5-4 Loss
Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (14-8)
vs. Phillips (KC): 3-2 Loss
at McCullers Jr. (HOU): 4-0 Win
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD): 3-1 Win
Ty Buttrey, Los Angeles Angels (4-14)
at Hader (MIL): 2-1 Loss
at McNeil (NYM): 3-2 Win
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (9-9)
at Garrett (CIN): 6-4 Win
at Stanek (MIA): 2-0 Win
vs. Tucker (PIT): 2-1 Win
Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (7-13)
vs. Soto (WSH): 2-0 Loss
at Phillips (KC): 4-2 Win
at Garrett (CIN): 1-0 Loss
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (13-6)
vs. McCullers Jr. (HOU): 3-0 Win
at Phillips (KC): 10-7 Win
at Smith Jr. (BAL): 3-1 Loss
Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates (3-16)
vs. Garrett (CIN): 7-5 Loss
at Soto (WSH): 2-1 Loss
McCullers seemed like he was heading for a big night early on after picking up wins over Carlos Santana and Tatis. Then he got a bit cocky.
Facing off against Brett Phillips and Kansas City, the Astros hurler took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and began cracking jokes at Philips' expense. That led to Philips taunting McCullers to throw him a high fastball, on which the Royals outfielder connected for a single. That started a five-run rally for Kansas City that left McCullers scrambling.
Philips wouldn't return the favor. He piled on two more runs for a 7-4 victory and stays alive in the American League Central.
McCullers, for his part, jokingly claimed he had an excuse, as he was reeling from an unfortunate food-delivery episode that had his opponent cackling.
Only the top eight overall teams will advance to the postseason with run differential serving as the tiebreaker. Heading into Thursday's slate, the Texas Rangers, Mets, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Padres and Reds are all safely in the playoff picture at the moment.
Play resumes at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night with all games streaming live on Twitch.
