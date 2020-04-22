Isaiah Simmons Says Drafting Him Is Like Carrying 3 Extra Players on Your Roster

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Isaiah Simmons provided teams with an impressive selling point ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

"You only get 53 on a roster. I feel like if you draft me, you get 56," the Clemson product said, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Simmons is arguably the most versatile player in the class, listed as a linebacker but capable of playing all over the defense. He was used in a variety of spots the past two years with the Tigers:

He finished 2019 with 104 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defended.

This has helped him become one of the top prospects in the class, ranked No. 4 overall by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Though he can't literally add three more spots to the roster, his versatility will give his next team a lot of options defensively.