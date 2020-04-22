Rob Gronkowski Says He First Spoke with Tom Brady About NFL Return 2 Months Ago

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski says he spoke to former New England Patriots teammate and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady about a return to the NFL two months ago.

CBS Sports HQ shared the notable quote. Gronkowski said he told Brady "there's a possible chance that I will definitely love to reconnect," whether in New England or somewhere else.

"He was all fired up and juiced up about it," the tight end added.

It's not a surprise that Gronkowski would want to team back up with Brady considering he is the only NFL quarterback he has consistently played with since the Patriots selected him with a second-round pick in 2010.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gronkowski was only willing to come out of retirement to play on the Buccaneers, which ultimately resulted in the trade that sent the tight end and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay and a fourth-rounder to New England.

"These players on the Tampa Bay roster are going to feel that passion for the game of football," Gronkowski said when asked what the NFC South team is getting with Brady, per Buccaneers reporter Carmen Vitali.

Brady and Gronkowski had almost nothing but success in New England.

The 30-year-old pass-catcher made five Pro Bowls and was selected to four All-Pro teams during his nine seasons with the Patriots. He also won three Super Bowls and the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year award while tallying more than 1,000 receiving yards four times and double-digit touchdown catches five times.

Brady is a six-time champion and three-time league MVP.

The duo will look to replicate some of that success for a Tampa Bay organization that has not won a single playoff game since the 2002 campaign.

