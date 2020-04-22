Peyton Manning Says Tom Brady 'No Doubt' Creates Winning Culture with Buccaneers

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Not only will Tom Brady help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his talent, but Peyton Manning also thinks the six-time Super Bowl champion will change the team's mentality.

"I can tell the way Tom is talking how excited he is," Manning said Wednesday on 104.3 The Fan (via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic). "Everybody knows how hard a worker Tom is, and there's no doubt he's going to help create a winning culture there in Tampa that the rest of the players are going to feed off of."

The Buccaneers went 7-9 last season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2007.

