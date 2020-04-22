Report: NHL's Plan to Return from COVID-19 with Neutral Site Games off the Table

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 22: A puck sits on the ice during NHL action between the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on February 22, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Rich Lam/Getty Images

The NHL is moving on from a plan to restart the 2019-20 season at non-NHL neutral sites, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported Wednesday. 

Wyshynski wrote that the "plan never got out of the concept stages due to lack of accommodations, and challenges in staging and televising games."

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was the first to report the development on Tuesday. He reported the league was pivoting to "one NHL city per division."

"Teams from that division would be brought to this location." Friedman wrote. "And, it sounds like the plan is to complete the regular season—if possible. One idea, a triple-header per day at each location to get it done in three weeks. The players have to agree."

Wyshynski and colleague Emily Kaplan provided updates on the approach:

The current season has been suspended since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button

Friedman first speculated April 5 that Grand Forks, North Dakota, could be an option for the NHL if it limited game sites to one or a small handful of cities to secure a return to the ice. Hockey insider John Shannon reported Manchester, New Hampshire, was a possibility as well.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported MLB and the MLB Players Association were discussing a similar plan. The league would temporarily move its operations to Arizona, specifically Phoenix and the surrounding areas.

Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell discussed the NHL's current mindset in a conference call with reporters Wednesday.

"The goal is to finish this season in some way, shape or form," he said, per the Miami Herald's Jordan McPherson.

Caldwell added that the NHL tentatively is looking to resume in July, with games in four or five cities across the country.

Related

    Jimmy Howard Donating Masks 👏

    Wings' goalie is giving $50K worth of N95 masks to frontline workers at the Detroit Medical Center

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Jimmy Howard Donating Masks 👏

    BARDOWN
    via BARDOWN

    The Ten Coolest Old School NHL Goalie Masks

    NHL logo
    NHL

    The Ten Coolest Old School NHL Goalie Masks

    Josh Bell
    via The Hockey Writers

    Predictions for Alex Pietrangelo, More Free Agency Targets

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Predictions for Alex Pietrangelo, More Free Agency Targets

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Devils Interview Gerard Gallant

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Devils Interview Gerard Gallant

    Gavin Lee
    via Pro Hockey Rumors