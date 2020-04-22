Dolphins Trade Rumors: Miami Looking to Move Up in 2020 NFL Draft for OT

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking to trade up in Thursday's NFL draft, but not in pursuit of a quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins "have called the teams in front of them for a possible trade up from No. 5 and are gauging the price to come up to No. 3 to potentially take an offensive tackle. We could see a run on tackles in the top 10 like never before."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Miami to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in his most recent mock draft. He included two offensive tackles in the first 10 picks: Iowa's Tristan Wirfs at No. 8 and Alabama's Jedrick Wills at No. 10.

He also projected Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Houston's Josh Jones and USC's Austin Jackson in the top 20, so a "run on tackles" early in the draft is very much in play.

Football Outsiders ranked Miami's offensive line as the worst run-blocking unit and fifth-worst pass-blocking unit in the league last season, so an upgrade at tackle would make sense for the AFC East team.

However, 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick is the team's starting quarterback, and Tagovailoa could be a franchise signal-caller for seasons to come. The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since the 2000 campaign and have been searching for an impact quarterback since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season.

There is also a vacancy for a new quarterback to take over the division after Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, the Dolphins could have their eye on an impact offensive tackle instead and may decide to trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 3 pick if they believe it is necessary to land him.