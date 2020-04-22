Report: Chase Young Had 'Very Positive' Conversation with Redskins' Ron Rivera

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young reportedly had a "very positive" conversation with Washington coach Ron Rivera, setting the stage for him to be taken with the No. 2 overall selection Thursday night.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Young was not given a guarantee on the call, but "the stage appears set" for Washington to select Young—a move that has been expected for months. With the Cincinnati Bengals locked in on Joe Burrow and Young being slotted for Washington, there has been an expectation that the "real draft" begins at No. 3 with the Detroit Lions.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.