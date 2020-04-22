Glazer: 'Haven't Had 1 Team' Value Jordan Love over Tua, Justin Herbert

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love walks onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Wake Forest won 38-35. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love reportedly isn't generating much buzz as a potential high-end prospect heading into the 2020 NFL draft. 

Jay Glazer of The Athletic reported Wednesday his discussions "haven't had one team" who ranked Love ahead of either Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert, the second-tier QBs behind presumptive No. 1 selection Joe Burrow of LSU.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

