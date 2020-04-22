NFL Executive on 2020 NFL Draft CB Class: There's No Ramsey, Revis in Group

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

There is a lot of hype surrounding the cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL draft class, but some teams don't see any of them becoming elite players at the position.

"There's no Jalen Ramsey or Darrelle Revis in this group," one executive told Bob McGinn of The Athletic. "But there's starting-caliber players. There's six or seven."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Ohio State's Jeff Okudah as the No. 3 overall player in the class, while Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson ranks No. 13.

