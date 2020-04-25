NFL Draft 2020 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2April 25, 2020
NFL Draft 2020 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2
Two days of virtual drafting are complete, and we still have four more rounds to go in the 2020 NFL draft.
Day 2 saw a lot of big names off the board, as well as more than a few head-scratchers, but it leaves us with us with an exciting Day 3 on tap for Saturday. Where will the remaining quarterbacks land when Round 4 kicks off at noon ET? Which late-round picks have true sleeper potential?
Picking up where we left off with the best remaining players from Day 1, here's a look at the best available players on the final day of the draft.
Grading Scale
99: Elite // Top Pick
96: All-Pro // Top-5 Pick
93-95: Round 1 // Top
90-92: Round 1 // Bottom
86-89: Round 2 // Top
80-85: Round 2 // Bottom
76-79: Round 3 // Top
70-75: Round 3 // Bottom
65-69: Round 4
60-64: Round 5
55-59: Round 6
51-54: Round 7
50: UDFA
49 and under: Not NFL-Caliber
Draft Recap
Quarterbacks
The top four quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of the draft. Day 2 saw only one signal-caller (Jalen Hurts) join an NFL team. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3.
2. Jacob Eason, Washington (83)
3. Jake Fromm, Georgia (79)
4. Nate Stanley, Iowa (60)
5. James Morgan, Florida International (59)
6. Jake Luton, Oregon State (58)
7. Anthony Gordon, Washington State (57)
8. Steven Montez, Colorado (55)
9. Cole McDonald, Hawaii (55)
10. Kevin Davidson, Princeton (50)
11. Mason Fine, North Texas (50)
12. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State (50)
13. Shea Patterson, Michigan (45)
14. Kelly Bryant, Missouri (45)
15. Kurt Rawlings, Yale (45)
16. Tyler Huntley, Utah (45)
17. Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State (45)
18. Bryce Perkins, Virginia (45)
19. Riley Neal, Vanderbilt (45)
20. Khalil Tate, Arizona (45)
21. Blake Barnett, South Florida (45)
22. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue (45)
Running Backs
Only one running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was chosen in the first round. Nine others joined him on Day 2. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3.
9. Javon Leake, Maryland (67)
10. Joshua Kelley, UCLA (67)
11. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State (67)
12. Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland (65)
14. Lamical Perine, Florida (64)
15. Rico Dowdle, South Carolina (63)
16. DeeJay Dallas, Miami (62)
17. Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis (61)
18. Mike Warren, Cincinnati (60)
19. JaMycal Hasty, Baylor (60)
20. Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette (60)
21. Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss (59)
22. James Robinson, Illinois State (56)
23. Benny LeMay, Charlotte (55)
24. J.J. Taylor, Arizona (55)
25. Brian Herrien, Georgia (55)
26. Darius Anderson, TCU (55)
27. Salvon Ahmed, Washington (55)
28. Tony Jones Jr., Notre Dame (55)
29. LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan (55)
30. Sewo Olonilua, TCU (50)
31. Reggie Corbin, Illinois (49)
32. Tavien Feaster, South Carolina (49)
33. Adrian Killins Jr., Central Florida (49)
34. Jo-El Shaw, Kent State (45)
35. Moe Neal, Syracuse (45)
36. Artavis Pierce, Oregon State (45)
37. Ty'Son Williams, BYU (45)
38. Deshawn McClease, Virginia Tech (45)
39. Kennedy McKoy, West Virginia (45)
Wide Receivers
Arguably the deepest position in the draft, here are the top remaining wide receiver prospects entering Day 3.
7. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan (81)
10. Gabriel Davis, UCF (75)
12. Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty (73)
14. Collin Johnson, Texas (72)
15. Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State (71)
16. Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island (69)
17. John Hightower, Boise State (68)
18. Tyler Johnson, Minnesota (68)
19. James Proche, SMU (68)
20. Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt (67)
21. K.J. Hill, Ohio State (65)
22. Trishton Jackson, Syracuse (64)
23. Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin (63)
24. Quartney Davis, Texas A&M (62)
25. Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (61)
26. Quez Watkins, Southern Miss (61)
27. Joe Reed, Virginia (60)
28. Darnell Mooney, Tulane (59)
29. Lawrence Cager, Georgia (59)
30. Freddie Swain, Florida (59)
31. Austin Mack, Ohio State (59)
32. Juwan Johnson, Oregon (59)
33. Dezmon Patmon, Washington State (59)
34. Omar Bayless, Arkansas State (58)
35. Jeff Thomas, Miami (58)
36. Aaron Parker, Rhode Island (58)
37. Tyrie Cleveland, Florida (58)
38. Tony Brown, Colorado (55)
39. Stephen Guidry, Miss. State (55)
40. Binjimen Victor, Ohio State (55)
41. Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M (55)
42. Aaron Fuller, Washington (55)
43. K.J. Osborn, Miami (50)
44. Malcolm Perry, Navy (50)
45. Chris Finke, Notre Dame (50)
46. Cody White, Michigan State (50)
47. Darrell Stewart Jr., Michigan State (50)
48. Keith Gavin, Florida State (50)
49. Ja'Marcus Bradley, Louisiana (50)
50. Mason Kinsey, Berry (49)
51. Diondre Overton, Clemson (49)
52. Isaiah Wright, Temple (49)
53. Josh Hammond, Florida (49)
54. Derrick Dillon, LSU (49)
55. Johnathon Johnson, Missouri (49)
56. Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State (49)
57. Nick Westbrook, Indiana (49)
58. Marquez Callaway, Tennessee (45)
59. Easop Winston, Washington State (45)
60. Ahmad Wagner, Kentucky (45)
Tight Ends
The tight end position was finally called on Day 2, with five prospects selected. Here are the top remaining players entering Day 3.
3. Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (77)
4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (76)
6. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (73)
7. Hunter Bryant, Washington (72)
8. Thaddeus Moss, LSU (69)
9. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (69)
12. Colby Parkinson, Stanford (66)
13. Stephen Sullivan, LSU (59)
14. Sean McKeon, Michigan (58)
15. Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State (55)
16. Jacob Breeland, Oregon (55)
17. Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas (55)
18. Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida (50)
19. Charlie Woerner, Georgia (50)
20. Dominick Wood-Anderson, Tennessee (50)
21. Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan (50)
22. Eli Wolf, Georgia (49)
23. Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State (49)
24. Parker Houston, San Diego State (49)
25. Joey Magnifico, Memphis (45)
26. Kyle Markway, South Carolina (45)
27. Noah Togiai, Oregon State (45)
Offensive Tackles
Four offensive tackles came off the board in the second and third rounds of the draft. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3 reflected by their initial rankings.
8. Ben Bartch, Saint John's (77)
11. Saahdiq Charles, LSU (71)
12. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn (70)
14. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State (65)
15. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (64)
16. Charlie Heck, North Carolina (62)
17. Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas (62)
18. Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (61)
19. Jon Runyan, Michigan (61)
20. Jack Driscoll, Auburn (60)
21. Trey Adams, Washington (59)
22. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon (59)
23. Terence Steele, Texas Tech (59)
24. Justin Herron, Wake Forest (58)
25. Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest (50)
26. Matt Womack, Alabama (50)
27. Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State (49)
28. Drew Richmond, USC (49)
29. Carter O'Donnell, Alberta (49)
30. Jared Hilbers, Washington (49)
31. Branden Bowen, Ohio State (49)
32. Darrin Paulo, Utah (49)
33. Scott Frantz, Kansas State (45)
34. Cole Chewins, Michigan State (45)
Interior Offensive Linemen
After only one interior offensive lineman (Cesar Ruiz) was chosen on Day 1, we heard six more called in Rounds 2 and 3. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3, with their initial rankings.
3. John Simpson, Clemson (83)
8. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (69)
9. Nick Harris, Washington (69)
10. Ben Bredeson, Michigan (69)
11. Netane Muti, Fresno State (69)
12. Kevin Dotson, Louisiana (69)
13. Keith Ismael, San Diego State (63)
14. Shane Lemieux, Oregon (63)
15. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky (62)
16. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State (62)
18. Cameron Clark, Charlotte (61)
19. Michael Onwenu, Michigan (59)
20. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State (59)
21. Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island (59)
22. Simon Stepaniak, Indiana (59)
23. Danny Pinter, Ball State (59)
24. Jake Hanson, Oregon (58)
25. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri (57)
26. John Molchon, Boise State (55)
27. Zach Shackelford, Texas (55)
28. Solomon Kindley, Georgia (55)
29. Yasir Durant, Missouri (50)
30. Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU (50)
31. Sean Pollard, Clemson (50)
32. John Phillips, Boston College (50)
33. Steven Gonzalez, Penn State (50)
34. Gage Cervenka, Clemson (49)
35. Luke Juriga, Western Michigan (49)
36. Frederick Mauigoa, Washington State (49)
37. Tyler Higby, Michigan State (49)
38. Jake Fruhmorgen, Baylor (49)
39. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri (49)
40. Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State (49)
41. Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo (45)
42. Donell Stanley, South Carolina (45)
Interior Defensive Linemen
Interior defensive linemen had a busy night in Rounds 2 and 3. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3, with their initial rankings.
10. James Lynch, Baylor (72)
11. Leki Fotu, Utah (71)
12. Rashard Lawrence, LSU (68)
13. Benito Jones, Ole Miss (64)
15. Khalil Davis, Nebraska (62)
16. Larrell Murchison, NC State (62)
18. Nick Coe, Auburn (60)
19. Raequan Williams, Michigan State (59)
20. John Penisini, Utah (56)
21. Malcolm Roach, Texas (55)
22. Robert Windsor, Penn State (55)
23. Carlos Davis, Nebraska (50)
24. Darrion Daniels, Nebraska (50)
25. Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss (50)
26. Bravvion Roy, Baylor (50)
27. Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia (50)
28. Tershawn Wharton, Missouri State (50)
29. Garrett Marino, UAB (50)
30. Bryce Sterk, Montana State (49)
31. Robert Landers, Ohio State (45)
32. Ray Lima, Iowa State (45)
33. Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (45)
34. Tyler Clark, Georgia (45)
35. Eli Hanback, Virginia (45)
36. Brendon Hayes, UCF (45)
37. Luc Bequette, California (45)
38. Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State (45)
39. David Moa, Boise State (45)
Edge-Rushers
A big run of edge-rushers took place on Day 2. Here are the top remaining prospects on the final day, with their initial rankings.
7. Bradlee Anae, Utah (79)
9. Alton Robinson, Syracuse (78)
11. Curtis Weaver, Boise State (74)
12. Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame (70)
13. Trevis Gipson, Tulsa (70)
15. Bryce Huff, Memphis (70)
17. Kenny Willekes, Michigan State (68)
18. Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina (67)
19. Jonathan Garvin, Miami (67)
20. Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois (67)
21. Carter Coughlin, Minnesota (65)
22. D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina (62)
23. Broderick Washington, Texas Tech (61)
24. Chauncey Rivers, Miss. State (60)
25. Trevon Hill, Miami (59)
26. Tipa Galeai, Utah State (59)
27. Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State (58)
28. James Smith-Williams, NC State (55)
29. Qaadir Sheppard, Ole Miss (55)
30. Kendall Coleman, Syracuse (55)
31. Michael Divinity Jr., LSU (50)
32. Ladarius Hamilton, North Texas (50)
33. Michael Danna, Michigan (50)
34. Joe Gaziano, Northwestern (50)
35. Austin Edwards, Ferris State (50)
36. Christian Rector, USC (49)
37. Tyshun Render, Middle Tenn. State (49)
Linebackers
Seven linebackers were chosen in Rounds 2 and 3. Here are the top remaining prospects entering Day 3, with their initial rankings.
11. Troy Dye, Oregon (70)
13. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State (67)
14. Justin Strnad, Wake Forest (65)
15. Joe Bachie, Michigan State (65)
16. Markus Bailey, Purdue (64)
17. Cameron Brown, Penn State (62)
18. Evan Weaver, California (61)
19. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (59)
20. Cale Garrett, Missouri (59)
21. Clay Johnston, Baylor (59)
22. Michael Pinckney, Miami (58)
23. Casey Toohill, Stanford (58)
24. David Woodward, Utah State (58)
25. Jordan Mack, Virginia (58)
26. Mykal Walker, Fresno State (56)
27. Shaun Bradley, Temple (55)
28. Khaleke Hudson, Michigan (55)
29. Francis Bernard, Utah (55)
30. Daniel Bituli, Tennessee (55)
31. Kamal Martin, Minnesota (55)
32. Scoota Harris, Arkansas (50)
33. Azur Kamara, Kansas (50)
34. Chapelle Russell, Temple (50)
35. Dante Olson, Montana (50)
36. Rashad Smith, Florida Atlantic (50)
37. Cameron Gill, Wagner (50)
38. John Houston Jr., USC (49)
39. Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State (49)
40. Dele Harding, Illinois (49)
41. Mohamed Barry, Nebraska (45)
42. Asmar Bilal, Notre Dame (45)
43. Tae Crowder, Georgia (45)
44. David Reese II, Florida (45)
45. T.J. Brunson, South Carolina (45)
46. Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa State (45)
47. Chris Orr, Wisconsin (45)
48. Antonio Jones-Davis, NIU (45)
49. Kash Daniel, Kentucky (45)
Cornerbacks
The cornerback run continued on Day 2 of the draft, and here are the top remaining prospects entering Rounds 4-7, with their initial rankings.
9. Bryce Hall, Virginia (82)
11. Stanford Samuels III, Florida State (79)
14. A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (73)
15. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (70)
16. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska (68)
17. Josiah Scott, Michigan State (64)
18. Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame (64)
19. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern (64)
20. John Reid, Penn State (64)
21. Lavert Hill, Michigan (64)
22. Darnay Holmes, UCLA (64)
23. Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh (64)
24. Javaris Davis, Auburn (63)
25. Harrison Hand, Temple (60)
27. Javelin Guidry, Utah (58)
28. Grayland Arnold, Baylor (55)
29. Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Florida International (55)
30. Trajan Bandy, Miami (55)
31. Essang Bassey, Wake Forest (55)
32. Myles Bryant, Washington (55)
33. James Pierre, Florida Atlantic (55)
34. Neville Clarke, Central Florida (50)
35. Luq Barcoo, San Diego State (50)
36. BoPete Keyes, Tulane (50)
37. Parnell Motley, Oklahoma (50)
38. Isaiah Swann, Dartmouth (50)
39. Elijah Riley, Army (50)
40. Chris Williamson, Minnesota (49)
41. Keith Washington II, West Virginia (49)
42. DeMarkus Acy, Missouri (49)
43. Jace Whittaker, Arizona (49)
44. Tino Ellis, Maryland (45)
45. Jaron Bryant, Fresno State (45)
46. Nick McCloud, NC State (45)
47. Christopher Fredrick, Syracuse (45)
Safeties
After no safeties heard their names called on Day 1, nine players were selected on Day 2. Here are the top prospects at the position entering Day 3 with their initial rankings.
7. Kenny Robinson, XFL (75)
10. Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland (69)
11. Daniel Thomas, Auburn (67)
13. Geno Stone, Iowa (64)
14. Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa (64)
15. L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech (62)
16. Josh Metellus, Michigan (62)
17. J.R. Reed, Georgia (61)
18. K'Von Wallace, Clemson (60)
19. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame (58)
20. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State (58)
21. Brian Cole II, Mississippi State (55)
22. Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame (55)
23. Shyheim Carter, Alabama (55)
24. Kamren Curl, Arkansas (55)
25. Jaylinn Hawkins, California (55)
26. Rodney Clemons, SMU (50)
27. Jared Mayden, Alabama (50)
28. Myles Dorn, North Carolina (50)
29. Chris Miller, Baylor (50)
30. Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal (49)
31. Jordan Glasgow, Michigan (49)
32. Patrick Nelson, SMU (49)
33. Luther Kirk, Illinois State (49)
34. David Dowell, Michigan State (49)
35. Levonta Taylor, Florida State (45)
36. Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn (45)
37. Austin Lee, BYU (45)
38. Evan Foster, Syracuse (45)
39. Jarius Morehead, NC State (45)
40. Jaquarius Landrews, Mississippi State (45)
41. JuJu Hughes, Fresno State (45)
42. Debione Renfro, Texas A&M (45)
43. Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech (45)
44. Kekoa Nawahine, Boise State (45)