NFL Draft Trades 2020: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

Bleacher Report is tracking each and every trade that the NFL's 32 teams make over the course of the three-day 2020 NFL draft.

While the draft had been scheduled to emanate from Las Vegas, it is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic instead. That means every general manager will make their picks and talk trade from the comfort of their own homes rather than at the team facilities.

Several major trades involving first-round picks were made this offseason prior to the draft, and there is no doubt that many more will be consummated on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here is a full rundown of every trade involving 2020 NFL draft picks that has been made thus far, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.

Notable Predraft Trades

Colts Trade No. 13 to Colts for Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts were set to pick 13th in this year's draft after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs last season, but instead they jumped on an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

Indy landed a potential game-changer on defense by sending the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

To land a defensive tackle of Buckner's caliber in the draft, the Colts likely would have had to trade up and hope that Auburn's Derrick Brown or South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw could develop into a stud.

Instead, the Colts acquired a player who has recorded a total of 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Niners dealt from a position of strength and gave themselves an opportunity to address an area of need.

Bills Trade No. 22 to Vikings for Diggs

One of the Buffalo Bills' biggest needs entering the offseason was a No. 1 wide receiver, and they addressed it by dealing their first round pick.

The Bills traded first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft and a 2021 fourth-round to the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Diggs, 26, is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and with a yards-per-catch average of 17.9 last season, he is among the premier deep threats in the NFL.

Diggs joins a receiver corps in Buffalo that includes John Brown and Cole Beasley, giving young quarterback Josh Allen all the tools he needs to succeed.

The Vikings now have a major hole at receiver behind No. 1 target Adam Thielen, but with two picks in the first round of the 2020 draft, they can potentially take care of that need early in the draft.