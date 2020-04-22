B/R Countdown: 10 Plays to Get You Hype for Shoo-In No. 1 Pick LSU QB Joe Burrow

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame Right Arrow Icon

After losing the battle for the starting gig at Ohio State to Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow bet on himself as a Baton Rogue transfer.

Once given the chance to start, he proved why he's a thrill for NFL teams to snatch at the top of the 2020 NFL draft board Thursday night.

In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down 10 of the LSU QB's best plays. Watch the video above for all of the highlights.

