Vikings Fielding Calls to Trade Up and Down in 2020 NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday the front office is open to all possibilities heading into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night:

"I've had calls already, opportunities of people trying to trade up, and I've also had teams that are in front of us that wanted to trade back," Spielman told reporters. "I think it all depends how the draft board unfolds on Thursday. For example, I would say if we stay at 22, and we have maybe seven or eight names still up there, to move back from 25 to gain another pick and still get the same quality of player."

Along with their own first-round pick (No. 25), the Vikings acquired the No. 22 selection from the Buffalo Bills as part of the trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It gives Minnesota the draft capital to make a significant jump in the opening round if there's one prospect it's targeting. There could also be value in taking one player at No. 22 or No. 25 and trading the other choice for a stockpile of picks in the later rounds.

The latter could be intriguing for a Vikings team that doesn't have many major holes to fill but would benefit from depth additions in the secondary and along both the offensive and defensive lines. Wide receiver could be the position they target if only one first-round pick is kept.

"A lot of that manipulation on the draft board depends on what's up there, how you have the draft board stacked and how far are you willing to go back without risk of losing a particular player," Spielman said Tuesday.

The good news for Minnesota is the wide receiver class is deep and talented. Unless there's a specific player they can't live without, there's a strong chance they can leverage their picks into more assets and still find a wideout who's ready to make an instant impact in the NFL.

LSU's Justin Jefferson, Clemson's Tee Higgins and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk are among the potential targets late in Round 1 and into Round 2.

If the Vikings can find a new running mate for Adam Thielen after the departure of Diggs while using other picks to upgrade their depth, they should be able to contend in what's shaping up to become a highly competitive NFC.

A lot would ride on the right shoulder of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who overcame a sluggish start to lead Minnesota to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth last season.