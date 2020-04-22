Redskins Trade Rumors: Team Has 'Complete' Offer for 2nd Pick in NFL Draft

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have reportedly received a "complete" offer from one team for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Anderson added that the Redskins are still fielding calls and weighing their options ahead of the first round of the draft on Thursday.

If the Redskins stand pat and keep the No. 2 overall pick, it is widely expected that they will select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that while the Redskins "aren't intent" on trading down in the first round of the draft, they are listening to offers nonetheless.

Washington is in a good spot since it has no shortage of options. Staying put and taking a potential perennial All-Pro in Young may be the best option, but trading down for a bounty of other draft picks to fill multiple holes on the roster could be attractive as well.

The Redskins don't necessarily need a defensive end since defensive line is one of their biggest strengths with Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis already on the team, but teams can never have too many pass-rushers.

Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks last season to go along with 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles, and he would help the Redskins improve on their No. 10 ranking in sacks from last season.

Washington is also undoubtedly well aware of the impact defensive end Nick Bosa had on the San Francisco 49ers after they took him second overall last year. Bosa was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl.

On the surface, however, the Redskins are a team with far more needs than the 49ers had entering last year's draft.

Washington could use some reinforcements at wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, linebacker and in the secondary. They also have some question marks at quarterback and running back since Dwayne Haskins and Derrius Guice haven't yet proved they are franchise players.

Trading down from No. 2 to accommodate a team that either wants Young or perhaps a quarterback like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert would give the Redskins a stockpile of picks that could help them reshape their roster quickly.

Passing on the chance to take Young would be micro-analyzed for many years to come, but Washington is a team that is far more than one player away from contending.