Bruce Arians Confirms Tom Brady Pushed Rob Gronkowski to Return, Join Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Tom Brady "kept pushing" for the team to acquire Rob Gronkowski's rights from the New England Patriots, according to CBS Sports' Melanie Collins.

Per Collins: "Arians ... told me the idea to bring Gronk to Tampa was Tom's. And although he wasn't sure it was going to be possible, Brady kept pushing with Gronk! Jason Licht reached out to NE to find out what it would cost to get him. The rest is history!"

      

