Scout Rips CJ Henderson's Tackling: CB Has 'Non-Aggression Pact with the Enemy'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

CJ Henderson is generally regarded one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL draft class, but at least one NFL team personnel member has serious questions about the Florida star's ability to tackle. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Bob McGinn, the anonymous executive noted Henderson "can cover" before sounding off about his tackling skills: 

"He also signed a non-aggression pact with the enemy. He doesn't even make a minimum effort to tackle. I don't know how a guy can sit in there on Sunday afternoon and watch film with his teammates. He's got more talent in his little finger than most of us do in our whole body. Against the run, he gets out of the way. The guy doesn't force anything."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    @nfldraftscout reveals his final rankings before the draft on Thursday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    @MikeFreemanNFL's Mock Draft

    All your QB questions get answered in one last mock before the real draft tomorrow

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL's Mock Draft

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Percy Harvin Wants NFL Return

    Vet WR says he's been training and is looking for a comeback four years after last game: 'That itch came back'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Percy Harvin Wants NFL Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CAR, ARI Could Trade Down

    Both the Panthers at No. 7 and Cardinals at No. 8 are open to moving their first-round picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: CAR, ARI Could Trade Down

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report