Scout Rips CJ Henderson's Tackling: CB Has 'Non-Aggression Pact with the Enemy'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

CJ Henderson is generally regarded one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL draft class, but at least one NFL team personnel member has serious questions about the Florida star's ability to tackle.

Speaking to The Athletic's Bob McGinn, the anonymous executive noted Henderson "can cover" before sounding off about his tackling skills:

"He also signed a non-aggression pact with the enemy. He doesn't even make a minimum effort to tackle. I don't know how a guy can sit in there on Sunday afternoon and watch film with his teammates. He's got more talent in his little finger than most of us do in our whole body. Against the run, he gets out of the way. The guy doesn't force anything."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.