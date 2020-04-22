Bengals HC Taylor Praises Joe Burrow but Won't Reveal No. 1 Pick Ahead of Draft

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor isn't tipping his hand about who the team will select No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, though he did have high praise for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Taylor offered a brief scouting report for Burrow ahead of Thursday's draft:

"He's got all the traits you're looking for, you know, in an NFL quarterback, and he's able to lead a bunch of guys who are really talented players, and sometimes that can be difficult. But they [LSU] won all 15 games, and he did an exceptional job, and that's not to mention that the skill set he's got as a quarterback on the field. So, he's certainly a really exciting prospect."

When asked about what direction the Bengals are thinking of going with their first pick, Taylor did his best to keep a lid on things:

"You've got to wait until tomorrow to see exactly who we're taking. But we've done our homework. Over the course of the season, the scouts have done a great job, and we started studying these guys as coaches in January. I got a chance to meet a guy like Joe for the first time at the combine. And again, he's as advertised all the things we heard about him. We saw from our first meeting with him and as we've gotten to know him over the last couple of weeks, so again, really enjoyed getting to know Joe."

The Bengals have done a lot of homework on Burrow during the predraft process, including meeting with him in person at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Taylor noted Tuesday they have continued to speak with Burrow in recent weeks:

"We spent a lot of time with him the last couple of weeks. You know, we're allowed three hours a week to meet with these guys and evaluate them and make sure they're the right fit for us. And so, we feel very comfortable with him as a prospect. We talked to a lot of guys, but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe, and been really impressed with everything we've seen from him."

Despite Taylor's desire to not spoil the top pick, the team has spent a lot of time with Burrow. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported April 13 that the Bengals "maxed out their time" allowed under NFL rules with the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

B/R's Matt Miller has Burrow going to Cincinnati with the top pick in his most recent mock draft. It's been expected since the Bengals secured the No. 1 overall choice in this year's draft that they would take the Ohio native.

After months of speculation and predraft analysis, Taylor and the Bengals will be able to officially answer the question about the No. 1 pick when the first round begins on Thursday.