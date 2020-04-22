Joe Burrow Wrote Notes When Peyton Manning Gave Him Advice: 'It's an Honor'

AJ MAST/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said he took notes during a conversation with future Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow told ESPN's Adam Schefter "it's an honor" Manning was willing to talk with him and provide some advice:

