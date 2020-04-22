2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Top Prospects on the Rise

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

With the 2020 NFL draft now just a day away, the level of smoke surrounding the early first round has begun to rise.

LSU's Joe Burrow is still expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Cincinnati Bengals need a quarterback, and he is believed to be the best one in this draft class.

Things get a little murkier beyond that, though. While Ohio State's Chase Young appears likely to be the second player off the board, the Washington Redskins have begun fielding calls about trading the No. 2 pick, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Several prospects have seen their stock rise or fall here late in the predraft process. Or perhaps more accurately, their stock has started to catch up with how teams actually view them.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, for example, may still be a top-five pick because of the NFL's need for signal-callers. However, he is viewed by some teams as a late-first-round talent, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

Here, we'll examine some of the prospects who appear to be on the rise, along with an updated Round 1 mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson appears to be one of the biggest late risers of 2020. With good size (6'1", 204 lbs) and coming off a season with 11 passes defended, Henderson was already considered a top cornerback prospect.

"Henderson is a fluid cornerback with ball skills and burst and has CB1 ability as a first-rounder," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Henderson.

However, Henderson has jumped into the top-10 conversation over the last week or so. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, some teams even view him as a better prospect than Ohio State's Jeff Okudah:

Okudah is widely expected to be the first cornerback off the board and one of the top overall prospects selected. If Henderson really is a better player, some team is going to get a steal.

Here, Henderson is mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville needs a replacement for Jalen Ramsey, who was dealt just before last year's trade deadline.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

While we have seen a running back selected in the first round each of the past five years, it isn't a position that is heavily targeted that early. This year, Georgia's D'Andre Swift appears to be the one back likely to land in Round 1.

According to The Athletic's Bob McGinn, Swift has drawn comparisons to a certain young Pro Bowler.

"Dalvin Cook isn’t a bad comparison," one scout said, per McGinn. "He’ll be a stud."

That's pretty high praise, considering Cook is coming off a season of 1,654 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Here, Swift is mocked to the Miami Dolphins, a team that has already been linked to the First-Team All-SEC runner.

"A Dolphins official has been telling people how much the team likes Georgia's D'Andre Swift, and Miami planned to bring him to team headquarters this month before the NFL banned such visits, according to a source with direct knowledge," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote.

If there's another team sold on Swift, it wouldn't be a shock to see it jump the Dolphins at 26 to get him.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Though he isn't projected here to be a first-round pick, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts could end up being one. No trades were mocked, and he's a quarterback some team could trade back into Round 1 to get.

An intriguing dual-threat prospect, Hurts has rarely been mentioned alongside quarterbacks like Burrow, Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. However, the one-time Alabama starter is on the rise.

"He's red hot right not," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on SportsCenter (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports).

Here, the New Orleans Saints are predicted to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, but again, this is with no trades mocked. A move back, possibly into the top of Round 2, would make a ton of sense with Hurts as a target.

The Saints currently lack a second-round pick due to last year's trade up for center Erik McCoy. Moving back could allow them to grab an additional Day 2 pick while also getting a potential successor to Drew Brees.

Some view backup Taysom Hill as the heir apparent to Brees. Hurts is a similar player but with even more upside.