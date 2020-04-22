2020 NFL Free Agents: Updated List of Best Players Available Before NFL Draft

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The top remaining NFL free agents do not appear to be in a rush to find new homes.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston will likely wait until after the 2020 NFL draft to figure out their respective futures.

Clowney is the only one of the three who still has a chance to return to the franchise he played for 2019, as the Seattle Seahawks maintain an interest in retaining his services.

Newton and Winston were forced on to the market after the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Teddy Bridgewater and Tom Brady, respectively.

A handful of teams have interest in the top free agents, but the markets could be altered by the selections made during this week's draft.

Best Available NFL Free Agents

1. DE Jadeveon Clowney

2. QB Jameis Winston

3. QB Cam Newton

4. CB Logan Ryan

5. DE Everson Griffen

6. OT Jason Peters

7. LB Markus Golden

8. S Eric Reid

9. CB Prince Amukamara

10. RB Carlos Hyde

Jadeveon Clowney

A reunion between Clowney and the Seahawks is still possible.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters Tuesday there is still a chance the two sides come to a deal, even after the NFC West side signed defensive end Benson Mayowa:

"He came in, did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. We'd still—the door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that. Everything was real cordial. He's a great guy, represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Bus Cook. We've had great conversations. He just is going to kind of feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes."

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson provided a similar sentiment when discussing his team's interest in the 27-year-old, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

"We'll see," Robinson said. "Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth. You never close the door on anything." ESPN's Dianna Russini reported April 1 that Clowney's asking price dropped from above $20 million to $17-$18 million. The South Carolina product earned $15 million between the Seahawks and Houston Texans in 2019, but his injury history and the lack of in-person physicals this offseason limited the research prospective suitors could do. When he is healthy, Clowney can be one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the league. He totaled 18.5 sacks in his last two seasons with Houston in 2017 and 2018. However, he only had three takedowns over 13 games for Seattle, and last season marked the fewest amount of games he has played in since 2015. DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark are the only defensive ends scheduled to make over $20 million in 2020, and both have been more productive in recent seasons than Clowney. The more reasonable price is around the $17.7 million franchise tag that Yannick Ngakoue received from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The market for Clowney could diminish if Seattle or Tennessee adds a pass-rusher in the draft. The Seahawks are slotted to pick at No. 27, while the Titans sit at No. 29. Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and A.J. Epenesa from Iowa are the pass-rushers expected to be available in that part of the first round. Since he has been in no rush to sign before the draft, Clowney could prolong the process further to find the best fit.

Jameis Winston

Winston could also wait until after the draft to see how the quarterback market plays out.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined the current situation around the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"There is active conversation between Jameis Winston, his agent and NFL teams," he said. "From what I understand, he's really being methodical in trying to work this through slowly."

The 26-year-old is coming off the most successful season of his career, but he was squeezed out of a starting job after Tampa Bay signed Brady.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are expected to improve their quarterback situations in the draft, and the New England Patriots could do the same to fill depth behind Jarrett Stidham.

Other teams could select signal-callers in the middle-to-late rounds to provide depth behind starters.

Winston has an advantage over collegiate prospects because he has five years of experience as a starter and is coming off a 5,000-yard season.

Despite recording a career high in passing yards, though, he threw 33 interceptions and that could turn off some teams from signing him.

The other downfall to signing Winston is he could be an expensive backup, as he made over $7 million in three seasons and eight figures in two of those years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the franchises that could use veteran experience behind their respective starters, and if the price is right, he could be preferred to younger, more inexperienced options.

Winston likely will not start in 2020, but if he finds the right situation, he could prove to be a valuable backup.

