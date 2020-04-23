NFL Draft 2020: Realistic Trades That Could Shake Up the 1st Round

NFL Draft 2020: Realistic Trades That Could Shake Up the 1st RoundApril 23, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft is nearly here, and football fans everywhere will be witnesses to an unprecedented event in NFL history.
This draft will have a fully virtual format, as front-office members around the league will be forced to coordinate and adapt using technology with all team facilities shut down for the time being.
Given the uncertainty the current situation presents, teams around the league might be primed to be aggressive in moving up in the draft or, alternatively, seek to acquire more picks by moving down.
Regardless, first-round trades can create plenty of fireworks. The New Orleans Saints gave up essentially all of their picks to take Ricky Williams in 1999. In 2017, both the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs traded up for future franchise quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, respectively.
Needless to say, the first round almost always provides some sort of drama that sets the tone for a team's future or even a player's career in the league.
While most pundits and executives around the NFL have a good sense of who the first two picks will be, the rest of the draft is a mystery, and a number of teams could be looking to wheel and deal Thursday night.
With that said, here are a few realistic trades that could shake up the first round. These hypotheticals will mostly be based on recent reports, as well as various teams' draft stock or need to make an impact move.
Miami Dolphins Move Up to Ensure They Get Justin Herbert (or Tua Tagovailoa)
Miami Dolphins receive: Pick No. 3
Detroit Lions receive: Pick Nos. 5, 39 and a 2021 third-round pick
Prior to the start of the 2019 season, forlorn Dolphins fans might have envisioned tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, likely to be Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the time.
Instead, the Dolphins won five of their last nine games to finish 5-11 and found themselves with the No. 5 pick, and Tagovailoa’s stock is one of the biggest question marks of the draft. The Dolphins still might have every chance to draft Tua, but there are indications they prefer Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have done as much scouting on Herbert as any other team and love his size and arm strength. However, they might have to move up if they are intent on drafting Herbert.
John Clayton of the Washington Post reported Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco "prefers Herbert to Tagovailoa." The Chargers are picking behind the Dolphins at No. 6, and they could have more incentive to move up given the New York Giants are also showing some interest in potentially taking Herbert at No. 4. Naturally, this also gives Miami more incentive to make a move of its own.
Meanwhile, Lions GM Bob Quinn has said he is open to moving down from the No. 3 spot, and—given that most expect Joe Burrow and Chase Young to be locked in as the first two picks—acquiring that pick from the Lions would basically guarantee the Dolphins could select Herbert. Or even Tagovailoa, for that matter.
Miami needs a future franchise quarterback, but the price might be high, especially if the Lions start a bidding war between the Dolphins and Chargers.
Still, the Dolphins might be able to afford to part with more picks, especially considering they have a trio of first-rounders and multiple second-rounders. As such, they'll send the No. 5 pick in addition to a 2020 second and a future third to the Lions for the right to select the quarterback of their choice.
While the Dolphins would be getting their guy and capitalizing on their surplus of picks, it would be hard not to regard this trade as a massive win for the Lions.
Detroit will almost certainly still be able to select a marquee cornerback such as Jeff Okudah or CJ Henderson in the No. 5 spot, and it would also be acquiring an additional second-rounder and a future third-rounder that could be even more valuable if the Dolphins fail to take a step forward in 2020.
The Lions probably stand to gain more from moving down, and they can prey on Miami’s desperation in order to acquire more draft picks.
Atlanta Falcons Sell Big to Acquire Top Pick from New York Giants
New York Giants receive: Pick Nos. 16, 47, 78 and a 2021 second-round pick
Atlanta Falcons receive: Pick No. 4
The Falcons are intent on moving up. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported as much Friday, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reiterated that desire Tuesday.
Atlanta is in desperate need of a secondary star. The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. to be their premier edge-rusher this offseason but also lost cornerback Desmond Trufant to the Detroit Lions. Rapoport noted they are especially interested in Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson.
But the Falcons are unlikely to get Okudah or Henderson at the No. 16 spot, and just moving into the top 10 might not be enough, either. However, trading with the Giants presents an opportunity to make a massive jump toward the top of the draft.
Giants GM Dave Gettleman has repeatedly said the team is "serious" about trading down, and he might be able to capitalize on Atlanta's vulnerability. Plus, he could likely milk the Falcons for more picks than some other teams higher on the board that are looking to move up given that Miami is situated in the middle of the draft.
Since the Dolphins and Chargers might each look to move up to No. 4, the Falcons would be forced to give up a big chunk of their draft capital. They'll send their first-, second- and third-round picks to the Giants (in addition to a future second) for the No. 4 pick.
Such a move would have massive implications for both teams. The Falcons have a chance to land a future star cornerback and vastly improve their defensive outlook as they look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017. However, such a move would also give them just four draft picks in total.
The Giants would be moving pretty far back, but they would now benefit from having two picks in the second and third rounds.
Considering the Giants are still in the midst of a rebuild, they need to stockpile as many picks as possible. One player is not going to put them over the top, and moving back in the first round also allows them to weigh their options and possibly fill multiple positions of need with higher-quality players.
Conversely, the Falcons might feel they are just one impact player away from serious improvement, which would dictate such aggressiveness.
The Giants would stand to gain the most from this, though, based on the sheer opportunity acquiring so many picks affords them. Plus, it seems unlikely that one player—and a rookie, at that—will crown the Falcons in the NFC.
Denver Broncos Jump into the Top 10
Denver Broncos receive: Pick No. 10
Cleveland Browns receive: Pick Nos. 15, 77 and 178
The Broncos spent much of the offseason acquiring defensive talent. John Elway brought in cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to improve a defense that ranked 13th in defense-adjusted value over average last season, per Football Outsiders. However, they might very well look to move into the top 10 to acquire a marquee wide receiver.
The Broncos are banking on second-year quarterback Drew Lock to be the future of the franchise under center, but Lock would benefit from another talented pass-catcher alongside Courtland Sutton.
Moreover, some of the teams slated to draft ahead of them—like the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers—all could entertain the idea of taking a wideout.
Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette reported the Broncos are looking to acquire either the No. 8 or No. 10 pick, and Elway said the team was indeed considering moving up.
La Canfora reported the Browns are open to moving down a bit, and the Broncos should jump at the opportunity to move in front of receiver-needy teams so they have a better chance of landing their top choice.
Denver still has a number of picks in this draft, including three in the third. It can toss in one of those third-rounders along with a fifth-rounder to move up to No. 10, and the Browns could add some draft capital while still likely having the opportunity to select a top offensive tackle.
This would be a big win for the Broncos. Much like the Dolphins, they have the flexibility to be aggressive in trading picks, and odds are, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and/or Henry Ruggs III would still be available at the 10-spot.
Lock went 4-1 as a starter last year in Denver. Making a move to bring a top receiver into the fold might accelerate his development, which in turn could make the Broncos one of the sleeper teams in the AFC.
New England Patriots Climb for a Receiver
New England Patriots receive: Pick No. 13
San Francisco 49ers receive: Pick Nos. 23, 98, 100 and a 2021 third-round pick
The Patriots do not often make sweeping moves to trade up. If anything, Bill Belichick and Co. usually trade down in an effort to accumulate draft considerations.
But if there were such a time for the Patriots to make an unprecedented move, it would be now. After all, the 2020 season will mark the first time in 19 seasons Tom Brady is not the starting quarterback.
For years, the Patriots franchise has predicated itself on strong drafting and development on the defensive side of the ball. The same cannot be said for the offensive talent.
Running back Sony Michel had a big rookie season, but he took a step back last year and offers little in the passing game or as a blocker. Meanwhile, 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry was a massive disappointment, catching just 12 passes for 105 yards in seven games.
The latter part is especially important. While Michel might at least benefit from a healthier offensive line, Harry's struggles point to a lack of quality depth at wide receiver.
Aside from Julian Edelman, no receiver had more than 29 catches or 397 receiving yards. Simply put, the receiving corps is porous. But the Pats might be able to remedy this.
The San Francisco 49ers and GM John Lynch have indicated they are open to dealing both of their first-round picks, and the Patriots should get aggressive in looking to move up. The Niners do not have any picks in the second, third or fourth rounds. The Patriots, meanwhile, have three in the third round alone.
New England can look to package the No. 23 pick and multiple thirds (including a future third) to move up 10 spots, satisfying San Francisco's need for draft capital while also giving the Pats a shot at a game-changing wide receiver.
Sure, there is a lot of talent at receiver in this draft, which might make it seem unreasonable for the Patriots to give up so many picks. Simultaneously, they enter the 2020 season with a fourth-round pick—Jarrett Stidham—as their starting quarterback.
The Pats desperately need to surround Stidham with more talent, and moving to No. 13 gives them a better shot at landing one of the top three receivers available.
San Francisco can drive a hard bargain, seeing as it has its own receiving needs and could just as easily choose to stay at the No. 13 spot.
Of course, this would be a huge haul for the Niners, though. They could move back while still retaining a pair of firsts and going from zero picks to two picks in the third round.
Las Vegas Raiders Make a Move for Yannick Ngakoue
Las Vegas Raiders receive: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue
Jacksonville Jaguars receive: Pick Nos. 19, 121 and a 2021 second-round pick
It seems somewhat unlikely Yannick Ngakoue will still be on Jacksonville's roster by the time Thursday is over.
The Jags used the franchise tag on the Washington, D.C., native, but Ngakoue has been insistent on demanding a trade while exchanging not-so-friendly Twitter barbs with team executives.
Ngakoue has had at least eight sacks in each of his four seasons in the NFL, and he has three seasons with at least four forced fumbles. There is no question he is one of the most gifted edge-rushers in the league, which explains why the Jags have such a high asking price.
The Raiders and GM Mike Mayock might be willing to meet such a price.
Mayock prioritized upgrading the defense in free agency, signing the likes of linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and edge-rusher Carl Nassib. But Ngakoue might be the piece that could transform the Raiders into one of the better defensive units in the NFL.
There are logistical questions, to be sure. The Raiders have multiple first-round picks, but they do not have any seconds and are saddled with a tight cap situation.
Still, Ngakoue's talent might be too tantalizing to pass up, and the Raiders could make up for the absence of a second-rounder this year by offering next year's second-round pick.
For the Jags, the onus is simple: They get their third pick of the first round, as well as a fourth-round pick, and they also ensure some added stability in the rebuild by acquiring a future second.
But the Raiders might be bigger winners here if they can make the money work. Las Vegas still has the opportunity to draft an impact receiver in the No. 12 spot, and the addition of Ngakoue—alongside some of the other defensive talent—could set them up to be legitimate contenders in the AFC West for years to come.
