NFL Draft 2020: Realistic Trades That Could Shake Up the 1st Round

Miami Dolphins receive: Pick No. 3

Detroit Lions receive: Pick Nos. 5, 39 and a 2021 third-round pick

Prior to the start of the 2019 season, forlorn Dolphins fans might have envisioned tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, likely to be Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the time.

Instead, the Dolphins won five of their last nine games to finish 5-11 and found themselves with the No. 5 pick, and Tagovailoa’s stock is one of the biggest question marks of the draft. The Dolphins still might have every chance to draft Tua, but there are indications they prefer Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have done as much scouting on Herbert as any other team and love his size and arm strength. However, they might have to move up if they are intent on drafting Herbert.

John Clayton of the Washington Post reported Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco "prefers Herbert to Tagovailoa." The Chargers are picking behind the Dolphins at No. 6, and they could have more incentive to move up given the New York Giants are also showing some interest in potentially taking Herbert at No. 4. Naturally, this also gives Miami more incentive to make a move of its own.

Meanwhile, Lions GM Bob Quinn has said he is open to moving down from the No. 3 spot, and—given that most expect Joe Burrow and Chase Young to be locked in as the first two picks—acquiring that pick from the Lions would basically guarantee the Dolphins could select Herbert. Or even Tagovailoa, for that matter.

Miami needs a future franchise quarterback, but the price might be high, especially if the Lions start a bidding war between the Dolphins and Chargers.

Still, the Dolphins might be able to afford to part with more picks, especially considering they have a trio of first-rounders and multiple second-rounders. As such, they'll send the No. 5 pick in addition to a 2020 second and a future third to the Lions for the right to select the quarterback of their choice.

While the Dolphins would be getting their guy and capitalizing on their surplus of picks, it would be hard not to regard this trade as a massive win for the Lions.

Detroit will almost certainly still be able to select a marquee cornerback such as Jeff Okudah or CJ Henderson in the No. 5 spot, and it would also be acquiring an additional second-rounder and a future third-rounder that could be even more valuable if the Dolphins fail to take a step forward in 2020.

The Lions probably stand to gain more from moving down, and they can prey on Miami’s desperation in order to acquire more draft picks.