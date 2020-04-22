NHL Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for Alex Pietrangelo, More Top Targets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At some point, the NHL and the rest of the sports world will be back in action. When that is, however, remains to be seen more than a month after leagues suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the NHL can't complete the 2019-20 season, teams could have some different looks the next time they take the ice. There are some high-profile players who could test the free-agent market this offseason.

Here are predictions for where several of the top expected free agents will land this offseason.

Alex Pietrangelo

If Alex Pietrangelo and the St. Louis Blues don't work out an extension before this offseason, one of the biggest storylines of the summer is likely to be where the 30-year-old defenseman will go. However, there's a chance that St. Louis' captain will be back for at least another season.

"Our goal is to try and get something done here," Pietrangelo recently told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "That's been the goal from the beginning. We've both said the same thing. That's both of our mindsets."

It's easy to see why the Blues would have interest in keeping Pietrangelo. He's been the team's captain since the 2016-17 season and helped lead St. Louis to the Stanley Cup in 2019. Pietrangelo has also provided consistent play, playing in at least 70 games in nine of the past 10 seasons and tallying more than 40 points eight times during that span.

Pietrangelo told LeBrun that he might be open to signing a short-term deal, which could become a popular move for free agents if the salary cap doesn't go up due to the coronavirus pandemic. This would mean they could return to the market sooner to try to get a bigger payday.

Regardless of whether Pietrangelo signs a short-term or long-term deal, it's hard to imagine the Blues not finding a way to bring back one of their key players. Expect him to return to St. Louis for at least one or two more seasons, if not more.

Prediction: Pietrangelo re-signs with St. Louis

Taylor Hall

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

While some free agents will want to sign a short-term deal and test the market again in a few years, 28-year-old left winger Taylor Hall may not want to take that approach.

"I don't really want to play through a contract year again," Hall recently told LeBrun. "Whether it was the reason I had an off-year or not, I'd rather get some security and try and sign a longer-term deal."

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Hall's agent, Darren Ferris, has not been contacted by the Arizona Coyotes to discuss an extension for the former Hart Trophy winner since the NHL season was suspended in mid-March.

It's possible that will change and Hall will have extension talks with Arizona, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him hit the free-agent market this offseason. If that happens, there should be plenty of suitors considering Hall's age and past success.

One potential fit could be the Colorado Avalanche, who are already one of the top teams in the Western Conference and could get even better by adding Hall. As long as Colorado can make it work financially, it would be exciting to see Hall go there for the next step of his career.

Prediction: Hall signs with Colorado

Torey Krug

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After spending the first nine years of his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, Torey Krug is a free agent this offseason. However, he's made it publicly known that he hopes he stays in Boston.

"For me personally, I really hope I did not play my last game as a Boston Bruin," Krug said, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. "It's been a place for me and my family to grow. My love for the game and playing in front of these fans has been very special for me."

Krug has played 520 games for Boston over the past seven seasons, tallying at least 39 points each year. He's also experienced a lot of success with the Bruins, as they were on track to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season prior to the NHL's suspension.

If Krug hits free agency, there will likely be multiple teams interested in adding the 29-year-old defenseman. But there's no guarantee he'll reach that point if he works out an extension with Boston prior to the start of the free-agent period.

Krug will likely be sticking with the Bruins in the near future because it's been such a beneficial partnership so far.

Prediction: Krug re-signs with Boston