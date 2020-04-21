2020 NFL Draft Odds: Justin Herbert Betting Favorite to Be Picked Ahead of Tua

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon throws a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In the final days before the 2020 NFL draft, oddsmakers are becoming more convinced that Justin Herbert will be selected ahead of Tua Tagovailoa

Per ESPN's David Purdum, multiple sportsbooks expect the Oregon star will be the second quarterback taken after Joe Burrow. 

Purdum noted DraftKings and MGM Sports Book give Herbert -125 odds ($125 bet wins $100) to be the No. 2 quarterback, followed by Tagovailoa at -110. 

Leading up to the draft, there has been a growing sentiment that a number of teams are concerned about Tagovailoa's injury history.       

B/R's Matt Miller had the Crimson Tide signal-caller going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall, one spot ahead of Herbert, in his most recent mock draft April 1, but he included this caveat: "For now, the prediction is still Tua based on how superior he is to Herbert as a quarterback, but it's worth mentioning there is belief around the league that this selection could surprise fans."

Tagovailoa had surgery on November to repair a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture. He has been cleared for football activity and has posted videos of himself going through drills, though he's been unable to work out for teams in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

All of the questions about Tagovailoa's draft status will be answered Thursday when the first round begins.    

