Buccaneers Owners to Donate 5M Meals Toward Tampa's COVID-19 Relief Effort

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet and logo are seen during the second half of their 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a helping hand to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic relief efforts. 

The Glazer family, which has owned the Bucs since 1995, announced a donation of 5 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay program:

Florida has been one of the most impacted states by the pandemic. According to Anastasia Dawson, Langston Taylor and Kavitha Surana of the Tampa Bay Times, the Florida Department of Health announced a total of 26,314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 791 deaths on Monday

The report also noted 2,668 of those cases came from the Tampa area, including residents and visitors within the state.

Last week, the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning pledged $100,000 each to the One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together fund that provides families and individuals in the city with a payment of up to $1,000 to help cover rent and up to $250 for utilities. 

