Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announces He Will Be Madden NFL 21 Cover Athlete

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, announced Tuesday he's been selected as the cover athlete for the Madden NFL 21 video game.

"I'm not worried about a curse," Jackson said, referring to players who previously went on to suffer injuries or a dip in performance after appearing on the Madden cover.

The 23-year-old University of Louisville product is coming off a monster 2019 season, his second in the NFL. He completed 66.1 percent of his throws for 3,127 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He added 1,206 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

Along with the MVP Award, he was named a First-Team All-Pro selection and earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.

His success made him the obvious front-runner to earn placement on the Madden cover.

Jackson will join a list of former cover athletes that also features Marshall Faulk, Michael Vick, Ray Lewis, Tom Brady and, most recently, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes' success leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship after being on the cover last year led some to wonder if the Madden Curse had been broken.

Jackson will look for his own Super Bowl title next season with the Ravens.