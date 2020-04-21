NFL Personnel Exec: Isaiah Simmons Most Overrated Player in 2020 NFL Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Linebacker Isaiah Simmons #11 of the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Isaiah Simmons is widely viewed as one of the 10 best players available in the 2020 NFL draft, but the praise toward the Clemson star isn't universal.

The Athletic's Bob McGinn spoke to one NFL team executive who said Simmons is the most overrated player in the class.

An AFC executive laid out what he believes to be the possible hurdles for the Tigers linebacker: "If you put this guy at 'Sam' linebacker only, he's going to struggle. If you put him at free safety only, he's going to struggle. You've got to be creative. Some coaches in the NFL are creative, and some are not. If he goes high, that team has to be fully committed. If not, he's dead in the water."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Nuk Wanted Out of Houston

    DeAndre Hopkins says he had ‘no relationship’ with Bill O’Brien and knew asking for raise would get him traded

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nuk Wanted Out of Houston

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The @BR_Gridiron Mock Draft 📝

    Our staff reveals their 2020 first-round picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The @BR_Gridiron Mock Draft 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers Unveil New Unis ⚡

    Los Angeles’ famous powder blues get a re-fresh for the 2020 season 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers Unveil New Unis ⚡

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy Your New Chargers Gear Today 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy Your New Chargers Gear Today 🛒

    Brfanatics
    via Brfanatics