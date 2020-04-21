NFL Personnel Exec: Isaiah Simmons Most Overrated Player in 2020 NFL Draft

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Isaiah Simmons is widely viewed as one of the 10 best players available in the 2020 NFL draft, but the praise toward the Clemson star isn't universal.

The Athletic's Bob McGinn spoke to one NFL team executive who said Simmons is the most overrated player in the class.

An AFC executive laid out what he believes to be the possible hurdles for the Tigers linebacker: "If you put this guy at 'Sam' linebacker only, he's going to struggle. If you put him at free safety only, he's going to struggle. You've got to be creative. Some coaches in the NFL are creative, and some are not. If he goes high, that team has to be fully committed. If not, he's dead in the water."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.