Joe Burrow Talks GOAT NFL QBs, 'Sneaky Fast' Label, More with B/R's Taylor Rooks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Two days before he is expected to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Joe Burrow sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks for a FaceTime interview.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was put on the spot to offer his opinion on the five greatest quarterbacks of all time, and he included two current stars he will be able to call peers at the start of next season. 

Burrow also addressed trying to shake off the "sneaky-fast" label and much more. 

The Athens (Ohio) High School product also surprised some workers from his hometown Lowe's with a FaceTime call, offering to host them for a game this upcoming season: 

Burrow and the rest of the 2020 NFL draft class now have just a few more days before learning what their future holds.

