NFL Draft Start Time 2020: Full Day-by-Day TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft is already set to be unlike any other and the first pick hasn't even been virtually announced from Roger Goodell's house yet.

The whole event is going to look different than years past. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing all 32 teams to make their selections remotely, the NFL commissioner will be announcing the first round of picks from his home.

The draft process itself has been unlike any other. There have been little to no pro days unless you count the virtual variety. Teams have been forced to do their meetings and interviews with prospects remotely, and team doctors haven't had the chance to evaluate those with an injury history or concerns.

The result is a draft in which the mock draft community could be "wronger" than usual according to one GM, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Here's the full schedule for the event including where to live-stream the joint-production from ESPN and NFL Network this year.

TV, Live-Stream and Radio Schedule

Thursday, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m.) Round 1: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.) Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25 (Noon-7 p.m.) Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Top Storylines to Watch

Where Will Tua Tagovailoa Land?

There's no more fascinating prospect in the draft this season than Tua Tagovailoa.

Had the Alabama quarterback not injured his hip in 2019, there could be a debate between him and Joe Burrow for the first overall pick. Burrow dominated the SEC in his final season at LSU, but he was a mediocre prospect before his breakout season.

Tagovailoa has thrown 87 touchdowns to 11 interceptions over the course of three seasons in the toughest conference in college football. From the moment he took over for Jalen Hurts in the national championship game against Georgia as a freshman, he was deemed a future star.

There's no denying the 22-year-old has been one of college football's most productive players over the last three seasons.

However, there's also no denying he has had a run of injuries that are cause for concern. The hip problem that cost him the final three games of his last season in Tuscaloosa is a major injury, and previous ankle injuries also could affect his draft stock.

Among many other reports that teams are concerned about Tagovailoa's durability, Ben Standig of The Athletic noted "several sources" over the last three to four weeks have made the claim that teams have Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ranked ahead of him, with all of those teams pointing to injury concerns as a factor.

If the Chargers are among those teams who are concerned, there could be a precipitous fall for the Crimson Tide star. Standig also reported the Raiders could be interested in trading up for the lefty if both the Dolphins and Chargers pass on him.

If Tagovailoa is able to remain healthy, he could wind up being one of the biggest steals of the draft. If he doesn't, he could end up being a complete waste of a top pick.

In an NFL draft season marked by uncertainty and the inability to have team doctors look at prospects, he's a fascinating case study in risk vs. reward.

How Early will the Top Receivers Go?

This class is being hailed as one of the best, deepest classes of receivers in recent memory. Receivers make up 20 percent of Matt Miller's final Top 50 rankings heading into the draft.

Among the 10 receivers who find themselves on that list, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are the most mentioned names toward the front of the first round on mock drafts.

Each receiver brings different strengths to the table. Jeudy is one of the best route-runners to come out of college. Lamb has shown explosiveness as a slot guy and outside receiver, and Ruggs is exceptionally fast with a great set of hands.

Which of the three will be the first off the board and how early that takes place is a storyline to watch. The Cardinals were a team to watch at No. 8, but that seems less likely with DeAndre Hopkins now on the roster.

However, one of the three could be the target of a trade-up. Woody Paige of The Gazette reported the Broncos could be looking to move up to No. 8 or No. 10 to secure the services of Jeudy.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has made the case that Ruggs will be the first receiver off the board. Despite not producing nearly as much as Jeudy at Alabama, his elite speed could be too much for teams to ignore.

The general depth of the class leads to two schools of thought: Either teams will still want to move up the board or use an early selection to get the best of the best, or they'll wait until later in the draft to address the positions since there are good options bound to be available later.

The run on pass-catchers could be something that defines the opening night and shapes the draft board for teams not in the market.

What Will the Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers, Jaguars and Raiders Do?

First-round picks are valuable commodities. Not only do they have a higher hit rate in becoming future Pro Bowlers and productive players, but they also allow a team to control their contract for five years rather than four. While the new CBA doesn't make that fifth year as cheap as it once was, it's still a nice perk.

That makes the five teams with multiple first-rounders especially important to watch. They could use the picks to build the future for their franchise or use them to make big moves for players on the block or more picks.

The Dolphins are especially interesting with their three first-round picks. They're scheduled to be on the clock at Nos. 5, 18 and 26. They could use all three to rebuild their offense in one draft. For instance, a combination of Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Josh Jones and running back D'Andre Swift would shape one side of the ball for the next five years.

They could also use their stash of picks to move up the board and select another blue-chip prospect.

The Jaguars (picks 9 and 20) and the Raiders (12 and 19) have mid-first-round picks that could be paired to make a splashy move for a new quarterback or help support the ones on the roster.

The 49ers got an extra pick (13th) in exchange for sending DeForest Buckner to the Colts. They could now trade that pick or the No. 31 selection to add more picks. They don't own any selections in the second, third or fourth rounds right now.

The Vikings have two late-first-round picks (22 and 25) thanks to their deal with the Bills that sent Stefon Diggs to the AFC East. They'll need to find instant contributors after a mass exodus in the defensive backfield and the departure of Diggs in the trade.

These teams' ability to shake up the board makes them worth keeping an eye on as the draft unfolds starting Thursday.