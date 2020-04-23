Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around 2020 NFL Draft-Day Rumors

0 of 8

In the days that lead up the NFL draft, the rumor mill churns out some intriguing tidbits about potential targets and preferences for all 32 teams.

Based on depth charts, we can see the roster holes. Yet trades can change the complexion of the draft. In some cases, the best available talent takes precedence over the most pressing position need.

Some clubs want to drum up trade interest for a chance to move down, while others intend to take an aggressive approach to land a player. Either way, the transactions are a major factor in a three-day stretch of unpredictable decisions.

Don't take every rumor as a look into an organization's strategy. Teams aren't going to willingly tip off competitors on what's coming up next. We're in the middle of an elaborate draft poker game.

Let's take a look at eight buzzing rumors that raised some discussion. We'll separate fact and fiction before the 2020 draft.

