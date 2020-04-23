Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around 2020 NFL Draft-Day RumorsApril 23, 2020
Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around 2020 NFL Draft-Day Rumors
In the days that lead up the NFL draft, the rumor mill churns out some intriguing tidbits about potential targets and preferences for all 32 teams.
Based on depth charts, we can see the roster holes. Yet trades can change the complexion of the draft. In some cases, the best available talent takes precedence over the most pressing position need.
Some clubs want to drum up trade interest for a chance to move down, while others intend to take an aggressive approach to land a player. Either way, the transactions are a major factor in a three-day stretch of unpredictable decisions.
Don't take every rumor as a look into an organization's strategy. Teams aren't going to willingly tip off competitors on what's coming up next. We're in the middle of an elaborate draft poker game.
Let's take a look at eight buzzing rumors that raised some discussion. We'll separate fact and fiction before the 2020 draft.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
Fact: Seattle Seahawks Will Trade Back from No. 27
You'd have to search far and wide for near-guarantees on draft day. The Seattle Seahawks' tendency to trade back comes close. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted a graphic that shows general manager John Schneider has traded 10 first-round draft picks since 2012—multiple times in 2017 and 2019.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that trend will continue in 2020.
"The Seattle Seahawks almost always look to trade back, and they will likely do so again at No. 27," Fowler wrote.
The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth in seven of the last eight years. With the exception of 2012, they've held first-round picks at the 18th spot or later. Based on his history, Schneider seems to view picks in the late teens to early 20s as comparable to selections at the tail end of Day 1 or early Day 2.
As a result, team brass prefers to trade down and add more draft capital, which helps with roster depth.
Once again, Schneider has a late first-rounder that he can flip into an extra draft pick or two. Don't expect to hear the Seahawks make a selection when they initially go on the clock Thursday.
Fiction: Miami Dolphins Take a Tackle at No. 5, Draft QB Jordan Love Later
Leading up to the draft, the Miami Dolphins have been strongly linked to quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 or within the top 10. Is it possible the team goes in another direction?
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the Dolphins may take a tackle with their first pick and select a signal-caller other than Tagovailoa or Herbert later in the opening round.
"There's been buzz that the Dolphins could pass on a quarterback altogether at No. 5, take an offensive tackle and maybe take a swing on a Jordan Love later on," Breer wrote.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some clubs see Love as the draft's best "pure thrower," while others view him as a Day 2 pick. Of course, we don't know which camp Miami falls into. However, with all the "homework" this team has done on Herbert, it seems most likely the Dolphins draft him early.
The Dolphins have the No. 18 and 26 picks if they want to take an offensive tackle toward the back end of the round. They can also package those selections in a trade up for a pass protector. Assuming team brass likes Herbert or Tagovailoa, a quarterback is the probable target at No. 5.
Fact: Philadelphia Eagles Eyeing a Wide Receiver in a Trade or at No. 21
The Philadelphia Eagles have strong needs at middle linebacker, safety and wide receiver.
Can the team depend on 2019 undrafted linebacker T.J. Edwards in the middle of the defense? Will the coaching staff fully commit to Jalen Mills in his transition from cornerback to safety? Will Parks could play some snaps in case that experiment doesn't pan out.
Despite those defensive question marks, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler caught wind of a rumor that connects the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman to a wideout in the first round.
"Most expect Roseman's Philadelphia Eagles to strongly consider one of the wide receivers in the first round, either by trading up or with their No. 21 overall pick," Fowler wrote.
Philadelphia has wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and 2019 second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside under contract next season.
Last year, Jeffery (Lisfranc) and Jackson (core muscle) suffered long-term injuries. The former missed six outings, while the latter played in just one full game. The Eagles didn't have a wide receiver reach 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns in 2019.
In a quarterback league, teams usually prioritize pocket protection and perimeter offensive weapons to maximize the talent under center. Fowler's report suggests the Eagles subscribe to those objectives, which makes sense with Jeffery on the mend and Jackson going into his age-34 season and coming off a significant injury.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo realized several mock drafts have slotted wideout Justin Jefferson to the Eagles at No. 21. However, if the LSU product comes off the board early, Denzel Mims could be an option. In an interview with ESPN1660's Matt Mosley, he said Philadelphia is one of several teams that's showed the most interest in him.
Fiction: Las Vegas Raiders Favor CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III over Jerry Jeudy
Las Vegas Raiders fans have engaged in heated debates about which top-notch wide receiver is the best fit for an offense that needs a lead playmaker at the position.
Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Henry Ruggs III has heard constantly from the Raiders, but that doesn't mean he's the preferred pick among the top receivers. The speedy wideout is certainly an option, especially if CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are off the board.
According to NBC's Peter King, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden have different preferences.
"As for Lamb: Mayock loves him, thinks he's the most complete receiver in the draft, and even though I think Gruden likely would prefer the take-the-top-off speed of Henry Ruggs, he's happy to have a true No. 1 receiver who can win consistently against NFL-caliber corners," King wrote.
In King's mock draft, he slotted Lamb to Las Vegas at No. 12. That's a possible outcome, but pay attention to the name King didn't talk about in connection to the Silver and Black. Jeudy is widely considered one of the top three wideouts in the class. According to Woody Paige of the Gazette in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos will consider a move up into the top 10 for the Alabama product.
Jeudy is a supremely talented route-runner and the 2018 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner with 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over the last two seasons. It's hard to believe Mayock and Gruden would leave him out of the discussion.
In a series of tweets, The Athletic's Vic Tafur forecast a lot of "noise" about the Raiders and Lamb but noted all three wideouts have garnered some buzz.
Even though indicative draft arrows point to Lamb or Ruggs, don't dismiss Jeudy in the 12th spot.
Fact: Los Angeles Chargers Interested in Offensive Tackle at No. 6
Like all teams behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, the Los Angeles Chargers have to wait until Thursday evening to find out who will be available when they go on the clock.
If the Dolphins pass on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Chargers should consider him at No. 6. Tyrod Taylor is only under contract for another year, and he has something to prove. The 30-year-old has been a full-time starter in just three out of his nine NFL seasons.
According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Los Angeles may add protection for Taylor as opposed to a potential successor with the sixth overall pick—perhaps someone like Louisville's Mekhi Becton.
"Similar to the situation in Miami, rumors are swirling that the Chargers could take a tackle like Becton here," Breer wrote.
NBC's Peter King wrote that Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn "is legitimately bullish on Tyrod Taylor" in a recent column, which fits with Breer's report about the possibility of a tackle such as Becton at top of their draft haul.
Perhaps the Chargers select a quarterback in the second round—Jalen Hurts, Jacob Eason and even Jordan Love, if he slides, would be potential targets. With a stacked roster on both sides of the ball, general manager Tom Telesco may look for Russell Okung's replacement at left tackle.
Fiction: Detroit Lions Torn Among 3 Defensive Players
In 2019, the Detroit Lions allowed the most passing yards. This offseason, the front office signed cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed seven games during the previous term because of a toe injury and a broken forearm. On the flip side, the club traded its top cover man, Darius Slay, to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trufant could be a decent addition, but the Atlanta Falcons let him go. He's also five years removed from his only Pro Bowl season. The Lions need someone to start opposite him, an ascending player who's capable of locking down half the field or shadowing top wide receivers.
At No. 3, the Lions will likely have a chance to select Jeff Okudah, who's probably the top cornerback on most draft boards. He showed quality match-and-mirror skills in coverage at the collegiate level and finished with three interceptions and nine pass breakups last season at Ohio State.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the Lions are conflicted about what to do with their first selection.
"The Lions are torn, league sources said, between simply taking Okudah or addressing the point of attack with Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons," La Canfora wrote.
Brown would fill a need next to Danny Shelton in the middle, but he's not a big-time pass-rusher coming out of Auburn, logging 12.5 sacks in four terms.
Simmons can play linebacker or safety. Keep in mind, the Lions signed Jamie Collins, and Jahlani Tavai played 52 percent of defensive snaps as a rookie. The latter started the final two outings of the 2019 regular season. Detroit also acquired Duron Harmon, who will join Tracy Walker and Will Harris—two recent early-round draft picks—at the safety position.
Here's another snippet from La Canfora's report that seems to shed more light on the Lions' draft plans.
"More than anything else, this franchise is motivated to trade down—within reason—and still be in position to draft an impact player on defense," La Canfora wrote. "But who will trade up?"
Detroit sounds torn between Okudah and an enticing trade offer to move down if one comes about. The Lions likely want a team interested in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert to propose a massive deal, which gives general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia options in the third slot.
Fact: Atlanta Falcons Will Be Aggressive in 1st Round
Similar to the Seattle Seahawks, the Atlanta Falcons have developed a track record as a team on the move in the first round, but in the opposite direction.
D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution pointed out the Falcons' history of trading up for talent under general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
"This draft trend dates to Sam Baker in 2008, to Julio Jones in 2011, to Trufant in 2013, to Takk McKinley in 2018 and to Kaleb McGary in 2019," Ledbetter wrote. "Five times Dimitrofff has traded up into the first round to get desired talent."
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Falcons want to strengthen their defense and may target a top prospect on that side of the ball. In the 16th slot, Dimitroff would likely have to pull off another deal to land a player atop his big board.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Dane Brugler suggested the Falcons are interested in Florida cornerback CJ Henderson. The team has done extensive research on South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, per ESPN's Vaughn McClure. Both could come off the board within the top 15.
True to their tendency to trade up for who they want, the Falcons are a good bet to make a strong move Thursday. Henderson would replace cornerback Desmond Trufant in the secondary. Kinlaw can line up alongside Grady Jarrett between defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Takkarist McKinley to form a strong four-man front.
Fiction: New York Giants Showing Interest in QB Justin Herbert
Last year, New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman selected quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick. Although Big Blue fired head coach Pat Shurmur and hired Joe Judge, the front office remains intact, which makes it improbable that the club chooses another signal-caller with a pick inside the top five.
Yet the Giants have frequently engaged with quarterback Justin Herbert. Judge had FaceTime discussions with the Oregon product, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Nice try, but the Giants can't fool anyone. They have the No. 4 overall selection in the draft, and Gettleman told reporters last week he will very seriously consider a move down.
The Giants' offseason flirting with Herbert sends a signal to other teams that may be interested in the quarterback. If another front-office executive bites on the smokescreen, he may feel the need to move up for the 6'6", 236-pound QB and offer a blockbuster deal for the No. 4 pick with the idea Big Blue could select him.
Nevertheless, it's highly unlikely Gettleman adds high-potential competition for his top pick from a year ago. Jones showed some flashes last season, throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Duke product also moved well on his feet, evading pocket pressure and rushing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.