Joe Burrow: 'I Expect to Be No. 1' Pick in 2020 NFL Draft Amid Bengals Buzz

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow poses during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner isn't assuming anything.  

"I've been watching the draft enough years that I know crazy things have happened," Burrow told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Monday night. "I've watched people on camera slip, and then the camera stays in their face and all that stuff. I'm keeping everything on the table. Honestly, I expect to be No. 1, but I'm not positive about it."

The Cincinnati Bengals are positioned at No. 1 after finishing 2019 at 2-14.

The last quarterback to go to Cincinnati in the first round was Carson Palmer in 2003. He became a three-time Pro Bowler with the Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals across 14 years in the league.

Expectations are higher for Burrow:

Video Play Button

Burrow finished last season with 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six picks on a 76.3 completion percentage.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

